US Shift’s Performance Driveability Function Delivers

US Shift has made integrating modern computer-controlled transmissions into any vehicle a seamless process thanks to its various transmission controllers. The REVolution Architecture that’s used inside these controllers is robust and is filled with a lot of cool options. This architecture gives you the ability to unlock the full performance potential of your vehicle and its transmission.

The performance drivability technology that’s embedded within the REVolution Architecture changes how a transmission behaves and improves the driving experience you get behind the wheel. US Shift has created a set of features that eliminate the immediate upshifts that you would experience when you lift off the throttle.

One of the programable performance drivability features built into the REVolution Architecture is Lift Delay. The Lift Delay is activated when the throttle has been released to 13% or less and an upshift is requested. You can select a delay in seconds that will be added before the transmission shifts into another gear. Lift Delay provides more throttle control when you’re experiencing wheelspin and want to avoid upshifts.

Another feature that’s a part of Lift Delay is the OD Delay feature. This feature in the REVolution Architecture applies to when the transmission shifts into overdrive when there’s less than 40% of throttle being applied. OD Delay isn’t affected by throttle lift. The values can be set between four and 40 seconds, or it can be fully deactivated.

The ballistic Throttle Effect is a very useful feature that US Shift has built into its transmission controllers. Here’s an explanation of how this feature works from the US Shift website.

“Ballistic Throttle Effect actually calculates the amount of time it takes to reach a certain throttle position and boosts the timing of shift points based on accelerator pedal application rate. When this feature is activated, your transmission will downshift more readily and will hold the current gear longer if you apply throttle quickly. The level of ballistic effect can be adjusted to one of four different levels or it can be disabled. The rate at which it fades away can also be adjusted anywhere from about five seconds to several minutes. When the longer fade rates are selected, the ballistic effect functions as more of an adaptive response to aggressive driving, whereas shorter rates function to provide a quick request for a more aggressive downshift and/or delayed upshifts.

If you’re trying to really dial in off-throttle upshifts, the REVolution Architecture has a slow throttle release for shift point control. Essentially, this feature impacts the shift point control pointer, and keeps it from dropping faster than a predetermined rate as you lift off the throttle, or the throttle is totally closed. This prevents upshifts from occurring if the throttle is released momentarily before it’s engaged again.

The performance drivability features that are available in the REVolution Architecture are very useful. You can modify how your transmission will react to spirited driving in any situation. You can learn more about US Shift’s transmission controllers right here on the company’s website.