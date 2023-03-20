US Shift’s Quick Shift 6 Integrates Ford 6R80 Transmission

Need to update your old cruiser with a modern automatic transmission? US Shift has the solution. Their Quick Shift 6 is a transmission controller that allows the use of 2011 and later Ford, six-speed 6R80 in a wide variety of vehicles that lack OEM capability. It is suitable for classic cars, trucks, or motorhomes, and it can also enhance the performance of a modern vehicle. The Quick 6 is a powerful, fully-featured, and easy-to-use controller based on REVolution architecture. Quick Shift 6 enables the user to directly adjust shift points, firmness, torque converter engagement, and more.

The new Gen2 Quick Shift 6 transmission controller from US Shift is an improvement from the original design. The new design has improved each controller’s functionality, ease of use, power efficiency, diagnostic abilities, and more. The new feature that stands out the most on the Gen2 is the new OLED user interface display. It is bright enough to be seen in daylight and retains excellent contrast. The OLED display also features a wide viewing angle, making it ideal for mounting below or to the side of the driver position without suffering wash-out.

Quick Shift 6’s Gen2’s new UI is easy to use. The home screen provides real-time info on things like PRNDL position, currently-commanded gear, speed, configuration table in use, and any fault codes that may appear. To access the main menu, simply turn the knob and it will immediately appear. All of the menus and functions have been carefully crafted to be easily understood and adjusted. Most of the adjustments that can be made using a computer with our Shiftware software can also be done from the built-in user interface. Examples include adjusting shift timing, shift firmness, torque converter clutch engagement, switching calibration tables, and adjusting the speed sensor settings, just to name a few.

Gen2 features comprehensive diagnostic tools. Each individual solenoid output is precisely monitored and error messages are more specific, taking you directly to the problem. Advanced diagnostics data can be accessed directly through the UI’s menu instead of having to connect the controller to a PC. These improvements make installation and troubleshooting easier than ever before.

The newly redesigned Gen2 controllers feature a new circuit board that is more powerful, efficient and runs cooler thanks to advanced thermal management, improving reliability. Additional protection circuitry prevents controller damage that could be caused by accidental miswiring. They’ve also added a robust, high-temperature-rated EEPROM IC with error correction for storing critical data – such as tunes, settings, and learned data – which has been rated to maintain data integrity for at least 200 years. Firmware is stored in newly-enhanced flash memory with error correction code technology.

The Quick 6 can be swapped into a wide variety of vehicles, such as the Fox body Mustang. With a growing ecosystem of swap parts becoming available, it’s easier than ever to adapt a 6R80 to the vehicle of your choice. US Shift has a new controller for the new GM and Ford 10-speed units too. Other clutch-to-clutch transmissions under consideration are the GM 6L80, GM 8L90, Ford 6R140, and possibly the Ford 5R110. US Shift will select its next transmission applications based on customer demand, so please contact them if you are interested in a particular transmission application.

The Quick 6 further builds on the advanced REVolution firmware architecture of Quick 4 to deliver the most advanced stand-alone clutch-to-clutch transmission controller in the industry. It utilizes a unique self-tuning process (protected by US patent #10,100,922) that greatly simplifies setup and tuning while maximizing adaptability to many different applications, vehicles, and power levels. The self-tuning capability and refined adjustment process enable an installation, setup, and tuning experience that is comparable to, or even easier than, a four-speed transmission such as a 4L80.

Along with all of the capabilities of the Quick 6, it also has a long list of features carried over from the Quick 4:

Advanced algorithms provide the highest level of shift control and synchronization, allowing you to maximize the performance of your combination.



The most advanced torque converter clutch control available, with several actions available during shifts.



Accushift ™ learning capability for the most accurate WOT shift points possible.



Adjustable throttle lift delay, overdrive shift delay, and ballistic throttle effect.



Burnout mode prevents upshifts while “pedaling” the throttle.



Up to four pre-loaded shift calibrations can be selected on the fly.



FLEX-SHIFT ™ Shifter re-mapping capability with enhancements for modern transmissions.



Metric Support.



Transmission slip detection.



100Hz high-resolution data logging of all vital parameters and viewable in a graphic interface.



Dedicated 4wd options and features.



