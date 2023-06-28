US Shift’s REVolution Architecture Improves Transmission Shifting

Driveline swaps aren’t new in the car modification space, gearheads have been putting different engine and transmission combinations in various vehicles for decades. Now, what has changed are the transmissions that back the engines, specifically transmissions that are electronically controlled. US Shift’s transmission controllers use the robust REVolution Architecture to control these modern transmissions.

In the early days of electronically controlled transmission swaps, you had to use the OEM computer to control the transmission. These computers really weren’t robust enough to control transmissions that are being used in high-performance applications, but that’s when companies like US Shift stepped in. The technology behind these transmissions has grown exponentially, so that’s why US Shift developed the REVolution Architecture for its controllers, so users could have complete control over these complex transmissions.

US Shift created the REVolution Architecture with sophisticated algorithms that are designed for high-performance applications. The algorithms provide a high level of precise control that enables US Shift’s Quick 6, Quick 4, or Quick 2 controllers the ability to optimize your vehicle’s drivability. This means you’ll have smooth shifts, better torque converter clutch scheduling, and control over the firmness of each shift. The REVolution Architecture also allows users to select how the transmission will shift via pre-programmed settings, or they can create their own shift program based on their specific application.

REVolution Architecture also has built-in diagnostic capabilities, so users can troubleshoot any issues the transmission is experiencing. This means users can the data log function to see exactly what’s going on with the transmission. The REVolution Architecture also allows users to monitor what the transmission is doing in real-time.

You can learn more about the REVolution Architecture right here on the US Shift website.