Vaughn Gittin Jr. Scored A Ultra-Rare M81 Mustang McLaren Fox

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong July 21, 2025

It’s not every day that a text from a friend leads to buying one of the rarest Mustangs ever made, but that’s exactly what happened to Vaughn Gittin Jr. While at home with his family, he received a message about a unique car for sale. It was an M81 Mustang McLaren, arguably the rarest Mustang and one of only about 10 prototypes ever built.

In 1980, Ford had the turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine. They wanted to race IMSA with something that could hang with the V8s. So, they reached out to McLaren, which planned to build 249 production cars for the public, but they canceled the project after completing a handful of prototypes. This car is number eight, and the only one they ever painted black.

Rarest Mustang

The car is a time capsule of early 1980s performance. McLaren took the 2.3-liter turbo four-banger and blueprinted it to produce around 175 horsepower, a respectable number for the era. The exterior features an aggressive widebody, a unique front valance, and the bubble-back hatch from the Mercury Capri.

Gittin was drawn to the look, saying, “This is probably as close to as I’ll ever get something that looks like a Zakspeed car.” The interior is all business, with Recaro seats and a full complement of Stewart-Warner gauges.

For Vaughn, the car’s significance goes beyond its rarity. He sees it as a direct link to his work with Ford through his company, RTR.

“This car basically is what kicked off SVO, Ford Special Vehicle Operations, their Skunk Works,” he noted.1980 Ford Mustang McLaren M-81 Engine BayHe sees a parallel between this early factory-backed “skunk works” project and the special vehicles he develops with Ford today, making the car a source of personal and professional inspiration.

Unlike many of his other vehicles, Vaughn has no plans to modify this one. “I can’t molest this car in any way. I can’t do anything to it,” he stated definitively. His only plans are to perform some basic maintenance and install a new set of wheels and tires that will better fill out the wide fenders. For this rarest Mustang, its wild history isn’t over just yet. It has found a new home with a caretaker dedicated to preserving it exactly as it sits.

Article Sources

RTR Vehicles
https://www.rtrvehicles.com/

More Stories

Stock, Supercharged, And Turbocharged Ford GT Supercars Compared

News

Stock, Supercharged, And Turbocharged Ford GT Supercars Compared

The 1985 Mercury Motorsport Capri Is An Unsung Special Edition

Car Features

The 1985 Mercury Motorsport Capri Is An Unsung Special Edition

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading