Velocity Modern Classics Puts Signature On Turn-Key F-100

For some, the joy of a completed project is rooted in countless hours spent in the garage. However, for others, the allure of almost instant gratification and the ability to hit the road promptly is far more appealing. While both sides argue about who the true enthusiasts are, the reality is that each has their own preferences. Now, the latter group has a fresh option for purchasing turn-key F-100s with Velocity Modern Classic Signature line.

Velocity Modern Classics is known for its Signature Series vehicles, which include the Bronco, F-250, and K5 Blazer. Joining this esteemed list is the F-100, which receives the same exceptional treatment. Similar to its counterparts, the Signature Series F-100 evokes a sense of nostalgia for the classic truck while offering modern, reliable performance.

Power, Performance, and Reliability

Under the hood, the F-100 is equipped with a Gen-3 5.0-liter Coyote engine, producing an impressive 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. The power is harnessed by a 10R80 transmission. The entire setup rests on a Roadster Shop chassis, which incorporates Fox shocks for a smooth and stable ride. The front boasts a complete independent suspension system, while a Ford 9-inch rear end transfers power to the rear wheels. Bringing this magnificent machine to a stop is a set of Baer four-piston calipers with 13-inch rotors.

The Velocity F-100 is a testament to our passion for reviving these incredible classic vehicles in the modern world. Jeremy Hans, CEO of Velocity.

While anyone could invest their child’s college funds in an engine swap and chassis build, Velocity takes it a step further by ensuring that owners enjoy a comfortable ride, as well. The custom leather bench seat allows your significant other to accompany you as you listen to your favorite tunes through a Focal speaker system, connected via a bluetooth-enabled head unit from RetroSound. Gripping the wood grain steering wheel adds a touch of elegance, as does the Ididit tilt column. For those concerned about monitoring their speed, a Dakota Digital display provides all the necessary information. And if things get too hot, there’s a complete Vintage Air climate control system to keep you cool.

On the exterior, the lighting has been upgraded with J.W. Speaker LED headlights, complementing the chrome grille. A custom BASF Glasurit paint job, chrome bumpers, and brand-new glass and weather seals make the truck feel as good as new. For those seeking a more distinctive look, there’s a premium Street Edition available, offering two-tone BASF Glasurit paint options, vintage-inspired beltline trim, color-matched Raptor Liner bed liner, and custom-machined exterior billet components, including door handles, side mirrors, hood badging, and tailgate handle. Not to mention the performance enhancements, such as two-way adjustable Fox Coilovers, six-piston calipers, 14-inch rotors, and a set of 19- and 20-inch Forgeline Motorsports wheels.

Turnaround Time

Whether you’re a fan of turn-key builds or not, these trucks provide new owners with the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a fully built and restored Ford F-100 within 14 weeks. It’s rare to see a garage build of this caliber, yet alone one that comes close to matching such a timeframe. So, if budget is not a constraint, it may be worth considering acquiring a Signature Series truck instead of embarking on a new project with an uncertain completion date.