The owner of this S650 Mustang was out for a drive when he got gapped by a VMP Gen 2 car, an experience that led him to the House of Boost with a simple goal: make sure that never happens again. The result was a plan for a an S650 blower swap, featuring a back-to-back dyno comparison between the car’s existing ROUSH TVS 2650 supercharger and a new VMP Performance/Whipple Superchargers twin-screw unit.

With the car strapped to the dyno, the team first tested the existing ROUSH Phase 2 setup. On an E30 blend, the S650 put down a strong 743 rear-wheel horsepower.

“That’s a lot more than I expected,” Larry Hamilton, the Owner and Director of Operations at House of Boost, admitted. They also discovered the car was running this setup on the stock fuel system with no booster pump, a risky situation they immediately rectified. After draining the E30 and running on 93 octane, the Roush supercharger produced a consistent 710 rear-wheel horsepower.

Side By Side

With the baseline testing complete, the team removed the ROUSH unit for a side-by-side comparison with the VMP/Whipple. The physical differences were immediately obvious. Whipple’s internal intercooler bricks appear to be twice the size of those in the ROUSH setup. After installing the VMP/Whipple Stage 2 kit, the team ran the same tests. The results were definitive. On the initial pull with 93- octane pump gas in the tank, the S650 belted out an impressive 811 rear-wheel horsepower.

On the same E30 blend, the Whipple laid down 845 rear-wheel horsepower. With the help of the smaller pulley, the final numbers settled around 894 rear-wheel horsepower on back-to-back hot runs.

Both superchargers delivered impressive results atop the same Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter V-8 burning E30, but in direct comparison, the VMP/Whipple unit delivered more than 100 additional horsepower before the pulley change. Pushing nearly 900 horsepower after the pulley change, the VMP/Whipple supercharged combo should provide adequate gap insurance for this S650’s next encounter.