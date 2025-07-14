Dakota Digital Makes It Easy To Add Cruise Control To Your Project

steveturner
By Steve Turner July 14, 2025

Swapping a modern engine in your classic ride delivers potent performance and drama-free driveability. However, if you want to retain late-model creature comforts, like cruise control, you might need some hardware to support your swap. Dakota Digital’s VCM-100 Series Velocity Commander cruise control solves that problem with a clean, well-engineered solution built for today’s drive-by-wire powertrains.

The VCM-100 integration is simpler than expected, since there are no mechanical throttle connections to be made… — Scott Johnson, Dakota Digital

Whether you’re running a factory ECU with OBD-II/CAN communication or an aftermarket EFI system with an electronic throttle body, Dakota Digital’s VCM-100 is designed to integrate with your setup. It supports a wide range of configurations, making it a solid choice for engine swaps of all kinds, including those with the vaunted Coyote 5.0-liter V-8.

Dakota Digital Velocity Commander VCM-100 Cruise Control

Compatible with drive-by-wire throttle bodies and pedals, Dakota Digital’s VCM-100 Series Velocity Commander cruise control offers an easy solution for adding this modern feature to your project car. (Photo Credit: Dakota Digital)

“The VCM-100 is a foolproof means of adding the convenience of cruise control to a vehicle with a swapped Coyote driveline,” Scott Johnson, Manager, Sales at Dakota Digital, said. “With a fully electronic throttle pedal used in most Coyote packages, a purpose-built product is required to interface with these sophisticated OEM electronics and provide the driver with proper operation at a common cruising speed.”

Rather than relying on traditional, vacuum-based cruise systems, the Velocity Commander VCM-100 taps directly into your swap’s powertrain control module. It can read vehicle speed and RPM from OBD-II ports, aftermarket CAN systems, or even through direct connections to your speedometer and tachometer. That means it works just as well with a Ford Performance Parts Control Pack PCM as it does with an aftermarket unit, like a Holley Terminator X system.

Plug & Play

“The VCM-100 integration is simpler than expected since there are no mechanical throttle connections to be made like earlier applications,” Johnson explained. “A T-cable is plugged into the electronic throttle pedal, with speedometer and tachometer sources connected to individual wires in the vehicle or an OBD-II port. Lastly, power, ground, and a brake switch connection round out the wiring.”

Installation is made easier with Dakota Digital’s mobile app, which includes a built-in setup and troubleshooting wizard. It walks you through the configuration step by step, removing the guesswork and ensuring everything works right the first time. Onboard diagnostics are handled by a built-in seven-segment display and LED indicators, so you can monitor system status at a glance.

The Velocity Commander can read speedometer and tachometer data from an OBD-II connection, aftermarket EFI CAN data, or even a direct speedometer and tachometer connection, making it an easy way to add cruise control to a classic project.

“The Dakota Digital app is crucial to the setup and calibration of the cruise control, which will learn the details of the application and configure the system. The first step, the Setup Wizard, walks a user through the necessary steps of configuration, taking the guesswork out of any processes. This learns the pedal voltage range, the type of control switch being used, the presence of LED taillights in the brake circuit, as well as the speed and tach or CAN inputs,” Johnson explained. “The flexibility of the system becomes apparent when viewing the possibilities inside the app, allowing for a wide range of suitable vehicle applications. Additionally, each parameter can be manually set up, including an innovative feature which compiles and emails Dakota Digital’s tech support a full log of all configuration details, allowing simplified troubleshooting if needed.”

The Velocity Commander VCM-100 also includes key safety and flexibility features. There’s a clutch input for manual-transmission cars, an activation output for a dash-mounted cruise indicator light, and even compatibility with LED taillights with no additional relays required. Redundant safety systems ensure the cruise disengages when needed and operate reliably every time you hit the button.

Dakota Digital Velocity Commander VCM-100 Cruise Control

Making it easy to set up the VCM-100 and other Dakota Digital products, the company’s smartphone app features a built-in setup wizard that walks the installer through the setup to ensure everything works properly.

Make The Switch

Speaking of buttons, Dakota Digital engineered the VCM-100 for compatibility with a wide range of cruise control switches. It can learn OEM-style resistive or non-resistive controls. That way, you can retain the factory look if you’re using a modern steering column. For more custom builds, Dakota Digital also offers universal and column-mount switches to keep your installation clean and functional.

Dakota Digital Velocity Commander VCM-100 Cruise Control

The VCM-100 is compatible with factory and aftermarket switches. For those in need of custom solutions, Dakota Digital offers switches that are compatible with factory and aftermarket steering columns.

“The VCM-100 is designed to utilize most aftermarket and several OEM control switches. This can be helpful if an existing switch assembly is already in place, simplifying installation,” Johnson added. “A range of column-mounted turn signal handles are available now, along with a universal dash mount type. Additionally, updated versions of each handle are currently in development, offering an updated look with simplistic operation.”

Adding cruise control to your engine-swap project might not be the first thing you think about, but once you’re cruising down the highway, you’ll wonder why you waited. The Velocity Commander VCM-100 delivers the smooth operation and reliability you’d expect from a factory system. Whether you’re logging lots of highway miles or you just want to bring your project to have all the creature comforts, this system helps you finish the job.

Article Sources

Dakota Digital Inc.
http://www.dakotadigital.com
800-593-4160

More Sources

Ford Performance Parts
https://performance.ford.com
(313) 248-9774
Holley
https://www.holley.com/
(866) 464-6553
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Dark Horse, GT350R, And Mach 1 Battle For Drag Strip Supremacy

News

Dark Horse, GT350R, And Mach 1 Battle For Drag Strip Supremacy

Dakota Digital Makes It Easy To Add Cruise Control To Your Project

Ignition, Electronics, & EFI

Dakota Digital Makes It Easy To Add Cruise Control To Your Project

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading