Dakota Digital Makes It Easy To Add Cruise Control To Your Project

Swapping a modern engine in your classic ride delivers potent performance and drama-free driveability. However, if you want to retain late-model creature comforts, like cruise control, you might need some hardware to support your swap. Dakota Digital’s VCM-100 Series Velocity Commander cruise control solves that problem with a clean, well-engineered solution built for today’s drive-by-wire powertrains.

The VCM-100 integration is simpler than expected, since there are no mechanical throttle connections to be made… — Scott Johnson, Dakota Digital

Whether you’re running a factory ECU with OBD-II/CAN communication or an aftermarket EFI system with an electronic throttle body, Dakota Digital’s VCM-100 is designed to integrate with your setup. It supports a wide range of configurations, making it a solid choice for engine swaps of all kinds, including those with the vaunted Coyote 5.0-liter V-8.

“The VCM-100 is a foolproof means of adding the convenience of cruise control to a vehicle with a swapped Coyote driveline,” Scott Johnson, Manager, Sales at Dakota Digital, said. “With a fully electronic throttle pedal used in most Coyote packages, a purpose-built product is required to interface with these sophisticated OEM electronics and provide the driver with proper operation at a common cruising speed.”

Rather than relying on traditional, vacuum-based cruise systems, the Velocity Commander VCM-100 taps directly into your swap’s powertrain control module. It can read vehicle speed and RPM from OBD-II ports, aftermarket CAN systems, or even through direct connections to your speedometer and tachometer. That means it works just as well with a Ford Performance Parts Control Pack PCM as it does with an aftermarket unit, like a Holley Terminator X system.

Plug & Play

“The VCM-100 integration is simpler than expected since there are no mechanical throttle connections to be made like earlier applications,” Johnson explained. “A T-cable is plugged into the electronic throttle pedal, with speedometer and tachometer sources connected to individual wires in the vehicle or an OBD-II port. Lastly, power, ground, and a brake switch connection round out the wiring.”

Installation is made easier with Dakota Digital’s mobile app, which includes a built-in setup and troubleshooting wizard. It walks you through the configuration step by step, removing the guesswork and ensuring everything works right the first time. Onboard diagnostics are handled by a built-in seven-segment display and LED indicators, so you can monitor system status at a glance.

“The Dakota Digital app is crucial to the setup and calibration of the cruise control, which will learn the details of the application and configure the system. The first step, the Setup Wizard, walks a user through the necessary steps of configuration, taking the guesswork out of any processes. This learns the pedal voltage range, the type of control switch being used, the presence of LED taillights in the brake circuit, as well as the speed and tach or CAN inputs,” Johnson explained. “The flexibility of the system becomes apparent when viewing the possibilities inside the app, allowing for a wide range of suitable vehicle applications. Additionally, each parameter can be manually set up, including an innovative feature which compiles and emails Dakota Digital’s tech support a full log of all configuration details, allowing simplified troubleshooting if needed.”

The Velocity Commander VCM-100 also includes key safety and flexibility features. There’s a clutch input for manual-transmission cars, an activation output for a dash-mounted cruise indicator light, and even compatibility with LED taillights with no additional relays required. Redundant safety systems ensure the cruise disengages when needed and operate reliably every time you hit the button.

Make The Switch

Speaking of buttons, Dakota Digital engineered the VCM-100 for compatibility with a wide range of cruise control switches. It can learn OEM-style resistive or non-resistive controls. That way, you can retain the factory look if you’re using a modern steering column. For more custom builds, Dakota Digital also offers universal and column-mount switches to keep your installation clean and functional.

“The VCM-100 is designed to utilize most aftermarket and several OEM control switches. This can be helpful if an existing switch assembly is already in place, simplifying installation,” Johnson added. “A range of column-mounted turn signal handles are available now, along with a universal dash mount type. Additionally, updated versions of each handle are currently in development, offering an updated look with simplistic operation.”

Adding cruise control to your engine-swap project might not be the first thing you think about, but once you’re cruising down the highway, you’ll wonder why you waited. The Velocity Commander VCM-100 delivers the smooth operation and reliability you’d expect from a factory system. Whether you’re logging lots of highway miles or you just want to bring your project to have all the creature comforts, this system helps you finish the job.