Dual-Throttle-Body Conversion Offers More S650 Intake Options

steveturner
By Steve Turner July 24, 2025

To motivate the latest Mustangs, Ford engineers pushed the Coyote engine platform further than ever before in naturally aspirated form. When the engine debuted back in 2011, its creators said that 412 horsepower was the outer limit. Fast forward to the S650 era, and the naturally aspirated Dark Horse gallops with 500 horsepower thanks, in part, to the free-flowing factory dual-throttle-body intake.

S650 dual-throttle-body adapter

John Boschma wanted to run a Ford Performance Cobra Jet intake manifold on his 2024 Mustang GT, so he dreamed up a carbon-fiber adapter for the factory dual-throttle-body arrangement. Now his shop, Boschma’s Speed Shop, is offering these for sale for $375, including shipping. (Photo Credit: Boschma’s Speed Shop)

While this is an effective combination, S650 fans who might want more didn’t have any other induction choices until now. John Boscma, of Boschma’s Speed Shop, came up with a simple solution: run two throttle bodies on any oval-bore Coyote intake, like the popular Ford Performance Cobra Jet intake.

“I like the look and performance of the Cobra Jet intake much better than the stock stuff. There wasn’t anything available for the S650, and where I was with the car at this point, maxing out the stock components to run 10s with the stock tune still. I was looking for more,” Boschma told us. “The idea just popped into my head one late evening while I was doing routine maintenance. The light bulb turned on, I called my buddy, Nick Hatleberg, and threw the idea at him, and we got to work the very next day and had a working piece within three days.”

Initial Testing

While the factory Gen 4 Coyote intake is a proven performer, there might be applications that are better suited for another design, and Boschma’s Speed Shop’s new Cobra Jet adapter opens the door to those options as well as the possibility of running two throttle bodies on a Gen 1 through Gen 3 Coyote 5.0-liter V-8.

“I would like to think, just about any higher horsepower combination out there could benefit from this combination because it would definitely open up the choke point of a single throttle body,” Boschma said. “Two 80mm throttle bodies have to flow more than a twin 69mm blade throttle body.”

Created using computer-aided design, the Boschma’s Speed Shop Cobra Jet adapter proved itself in street testing for more than a month before it was tested on the dyno. “This adapter will work with any intake that uses the wide twin- or single-blade Cobra Jet-style throttle body,” Boschma said. “You could also use this to install dual throttle bodies on your S550 and F-150 Coyotes.” (Photo Credit: Boschma’s Speed Shop)

For its initial testing, Boscma tried out the adapter on his own Mustang. He drove the car for more than a month before HP Tuners unleashed S650 tuning to ensure that the driveability was on point. Once tuning was available, he enlisted Rob Shoemaker, of Shoemaker Performance, to dial in the calibration for the dual-throttle-body Cobra Jet combination, which resulted in gains across the power curve and modest increases at the peaks.

First Impressions

“First impressions look promising. Did it set the world on fire? No. It did show improvement, though, and that’s always better than going the opposite way. As tuning develops for the S650, I can only see the results being even better with different cam timing events and so forth,” Boschma said. “The turbo, centrifugal blower, and max-effort NA guys, I think, could benefit the most. It’ll allow all the air the engine can use without forcing it in a much — lower boost, same horsepower.”

With the adapter just hitting the market, it is too early to tell what possibilities it will open up. However, with more intake setups available for the Coyote platform, we are sure to see some exciting combinations in the future.

S650 dual-throttle-body adapter

With just tuning and E85 in the tank, Boscma’s S650 (which is also upgraded with 1 7/8-inch long-tube headers, an exhaust dumped at the rearend, and K&N conical air filters) picked up 27.1 horsepower over the stock pump gas calibration. Swapping out the factory intake in favor of the latest Cobra Jet intake manifold fitted with the Cobra Jet adapter added another 3 horsepower and 16.5 lb-ft of torque at the peaks, but as you can see on the graph, it pulled harder throughout the powerband up to 449.4 horsepower and 391.6 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels. (Image Credit: Boschma’s Speed Shop)

“…I just listed it as available yesterday after getting the first one made to be able to sell. I am getting some interesting messages about building other setups because of this adapter, though,” Boschma added. “So people are opening their eyes to other possibilities, which is very cool, because that’s what keeps this hobby interesting and moving forward.”

He is moving forward on this project as well, developing a companion cold-air intake, likely made from carbon fiber, to extract more power from the combination.

