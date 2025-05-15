Revamping A 1965 Mustang With A TMI Bucket Seat Upgrade

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong May 15, 2025

Giving a classic 1965 Mustang a fresh interior often starts with new bucket seats – a popular swap for better comfort and style. Kits like those from TMI Products simplify the Mustang Bucket Seat installation for DIY builders. The company offered an in-depth look at what goes into this upgrade, from unbolting the old ones to settling into the new, in the video above.1961 Mustang Bucket Seat InstallationThe process kicks off, as you’d expect, by removing the Mustang’s tired original seats. With those out of the way, the next step is assembling the new TMI seat sliders and mounting brackets, usually done on a workbench.

1961 Mustang Bucket Seat InstallationTMI suggests tackling the passenger side first. The job involves locating the correct sliders and brackets for one seat, then securing the sliders to the new seat frame using the provided Allen screws. A handy tip suggests working the slider mechanism back and forth while tightening these screws to ensure everything seats correctly.

1961 Mustang Bucket Seat Installation

Before the opposite slider goes on, a connecting wire links both slider mechanisms on the seat. This ensures both sides slide together smoothly. TMI points out it’s much easier to hook this wire to the slider eyeholes and lock it with the small sliding rings at this stage.

Once the sliders are set, the main mounting brackets bolt onto the slider studs using four nuts. After one seat is fully assembled, builders repeat the entire process for the driver’s side.

1961 Mustang Bucket Seat InstallationWith both new seats ready, attention turns to getting them into the Mustang. The new seat bracket studs line up with the four original factory support holes in the car’s floor.

In a nice touch that many restorers appreciate, the installation reuses the Mustang’s original mounting hardware – the nuts or bolts from the old seats – to fasten the new TMI brackets to the car. The final step involves getting underneath the vehicle to tighten these mounting points securely.1961 Mustang Bucket Seat Installation

Article Sources

TMI Products
https://www.tmiproducts.com
(951) 272-1996

More Stories

Mustang Week Texas 10 Battle Begins With These Hi-Po Hopefuls

Event News

Mustang Week Texas 10 Battle Begins With These Hi-Po Hopefuls

2025 Carroll Shelby Tribute: Triple 60th Anniversaries

News

2025 Carroll Shelby Tribute: Triple 60th Anniversaries

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading