Inside An Epic 800HP ProCharged F-150 Street Truck Build

There are numerous paths to take when building a performance street truck. The crew at TC Customs decided to try a new approach by unleashing a brand-new ProCharged F-150 onto the streets. While this custom shop already installs plenty of positive-displacement superchargers, it wanted to give buyers a completely different flavor of forced induction.

Unlike traditional Roots-style blowers that sit directly on top of the intake manifold, this centrifugal unit mounts off to the side of the engine bay. This unique placement routes air through a front-mounted intercooler to rein in boost temperatures and ensure consistent performance.

“From what it looks like, this system is not going to get nearly as heat-soaked as some of the other superchargers that are sitting right on top of the engine,” Mitchell Watts of TC Customs pointed out about the centrifugal configuration.

Carrying intercooled efficiency and reliability, the standard ProCharger kit includes a three-year warranty, while the upgraded Stage 2 package can exceed 800 wheel horsepower.

Handling that much power requires serious suspension upgrades to keep the tires planted on the pavement. The team equipped this specific ProCharged F-150 with a RideTech suspension drop and mandatory traction bars to eliminate rear axle hop during hard launches. They wrapped massive 22-inch Vossen wheels in performance tires to complete the aggressive exterior stance. Inside the cabin, custom Katzkin leather seats easily elevate the standard work truck interior into a truly premium driving space.

Getting behind the wheel offered all the right sounds and feels. The helical gears produce a distinct mechanical whistle while cruising down the road. Dropping the truck into sport mode unleashes a massive blow-off valve sound between every single shift.

“If you’re one of those guys who just want testosterone driving through the vehicle, this is the supercharger that you want,” Watts described.

Even with all that aggressive noise, the truck remains surprisingly tame during normal highway commuting.

Pushing the boundaries of a modern street truck takes careful planning and the right combination of aftermarket parts. This stunning Argon Blue ProCharged F-150 proves that daily drivability and track-ready horsepower can exist perfectly together in a centrifugally supercharged package.