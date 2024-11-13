BOOSTane Octane Engineering has just released its groundbreaking throttleBOOST kits, designed to unleash the hidden power in almost any vehicle. It is a simple yet sophisticated solution for car enthusiasts who crave performance but are not ready to get complex and dirty with traditional modifications. With throttleBOOST, you get instant power to leave all your competition behind.

However, throttleBOOST is much more than a simple power booster; it is a total performance-enhancer module adapted to your particular needs. So, whether you want to cruise and keep things smooth and controlled, or if you like driving with even more aggression, the kits can be adjusted to give you the ideal performance levels you crave. Because throttleBOOST supports both factory and aftermarket tuning, it integrates into all possible vehicles without issue, thus perfectly matching your specific needs.

For professional racers and racing enthusiasts, throttleBOOST represents a game-altering alternative to expensive race fuels. Since it is available in any quantity, from single cans to five-gallon pails, it provides for the exact management of fuel for optimal performance at every track event. However, one should note that this kind of technology is strictly designed for off-road use and is never street-legal. In terms of performance enhancement, engine protection, and user-friendly design, throttleBOOST is sure to revolutionize the way drivers experience performance tuning.

The system elevates octane levels as high as 116, thus allowing for higher compression ratios and maximized output of any engine. The proprietary mix of additives encourages proper combustion, and this leads to better fuel economy. These kits come in different sizes to fill specific needs. Available in these different sizes are 32 fl oz cans, two-pack, four-pack, six-pack, 20-pack, and even a 5-gallon pail for more extensive operations. What’s included in every kit is the detailed instructions and a proprietary mixing chart accessible through a QR code on the packaging. This chart will help the user achieve the right mix ratio to obtain the specific octane level that best suits his needs.