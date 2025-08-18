Powermaster’s PowerGEN Alternator Looks Right, Charges Better!

We recently bumped into a friend at a cruise night that usually shows up in his largely original ’64 Galaxie, except this time, he was in his daily driver. Apparently, he pulled his Galaxie out to dust it off for the evening cruise and while it was idling the battery light was glowing, and as he expected, the battery didn’t have enough juice to start the car again. The old school generator was giving up the ghost. What he needed was the PowerGEN alternator from Powermaster Performance.

This wasn’t a total surprise as he’d noticed the headlights dimming a bit more than usual at stop lights, and when the blower was on he could see the “GEN” lamp flickering, even while cruising. He said he’d put off trying to rebuild the unit or send it somewhere, as he likes the factory look, but he waited too long. Powermaster’s PowerGEN alternator delivers the look of an original generator, yet provides the consistent charging and output of an alternator.

An Alternator That Looks Like A Generator

We explained that there was a much better choice that would deliver the looks he wants, but with the charging output of a modern alternator — the PowerGEN from Powermaster. He had seen the PowerGEN on vintage flatheads, but had no idea they were offered for early ’60s classics as well. In fact, Powermaster offers them in the “Swing Mount” design for Thunderbirds and other ’60s model Fords equipped with a generator.

The PowerGEN is a bolt-in replacement for popular generators and has the inner workings of a powerful alternator. Powermaster really did its homework on this concept, as the billet housing saves a load of weight and with the internals of an alternator, you don’t need to worry about watching the lights dim at stoplights or worry about running the blower or A/C in traffic. Essentially, you get the consistent high output current of an alternator in a factory looking housing.

Powermaster is not just about vintage vehicle upgrades, either. It makes high-output starters and alternators for all sorts of performance vehicles, right up to and including modern LT-powered cars.

An order for a PowerGEN to fit his FE powered Galaxie (PN 82101-2) was placed and we followed along during the installation. The process was about as straightforward a remove and replace, though we did take the time to add a heavier gauge charge wire.

The PowerGEN is a one-wire design, so there is no need for the original external regulator or extra wiring either which cleans things up under the hood.

Powermaster does require connecting a ground wire from the housing to the engine block to ensure a solid ground path as painted, plated and powdercoated brackets don’t provide a reliable ground.

Once installed, the results were immediate and the Galaxie was back on the street again. Thanks to the PowerGen, the owner noted how much brighter the headlights and dash lights were now, as well as how quickly the car starts thanks to a fully charged battery. Stock fit and looks, enhanced charging from idle to high rpm, and a few pounds of weight savings. You have to ask why it took him so long to update his classic Ford.