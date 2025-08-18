Powermaster’s PowerGEN Alternator Looks Right, Charges Better!

By Todd Ryden

PowerGen alternator

We recently bumped into a friend at a cruise night that usually shows up in his largely original ’64 Galaxie, except this time, he was in his daily driver. Apparently, he pulled his Galaxie out to dust it off for the evening cruise and while it was idling the battery light was glowing, and as he expected, the battery didn’t have enough juice to start the car again. The old school generator was giving up the ghost. What he needed was the PowerGEN alternator from Powermaster Performance.

PowerGen alternator

The PowerGEN is a direct bolt-in and requires just one wire between its charge post and the positive battery terminal. The model we installed also has an optional dash light terminal that allows the original GEN light in the dash to function. There is also a ground stud on the housing to connect to the engine block to ensure a solid ground path. (Photo by Todd Ryden)

This wasn’t a total surprise as he’d noticed the headlights dimming a bit more than usual at stop lights, and when the blower was on he could see the “GEN” lamp flickering, even while cruising. He said he’d put off trying to rebuild the unit or send it somewhere, as he likes the factory look, but he waited too long. Powermaster’s PowerGEN alternator delivers the look of an original generator, yet provides the consistent charging and output of an alternator.

With the engine running at an idle, the factory generator was struggling to keep up. At this rate, it wouldn’t take long for the battery to completely drain and leave you waiting for a jump or stranded. The generator is mounted low on the passenger side of the Galaxie, but was fairly straightforward when it comes to removal and replacement. The wiring has seen better days. (Photos by Todd Ryden)

An Alternator That Looks Like A Generator

We explained that there was a much better choice that would deliver the looks he wants, but with the charging output of a modern alternator — the PowerGEN from Powermaster. He had seen the PowerGEN on vintage flatheads, but had no idea they were offered for early ’60s classics as well. In fact, Powermaster offers them in the “Swing Mount” design for Thunderbirds and other ’60s model Fords equipped with a generator.

As you can see, the PowerGEN absolutely looks the part when it comes to the original, plus it weighs about 12-pounds less thanks to the billet housing. When installing a new alternator or PowerGEN, it is recommended to replace the charge wire. Old, original wiring is not up to the task nor to handle the higher amperage. Powermaster offers new cables made from multi-strand copper wiring with hydraulically crimped terminals on each end. In our case, being less than two-feet from the battery post, we used a -8 cable and used the same gauge for the ground wire. (Photos by Todd Ryden)

The PowerGEN is a bolt-in replacement for popular generators and has the inner workings of a powerful alternator. Powermaster really did its homework on this concept, as the billet housing saves a load of weight and with the internals of an alternator, you don’t need to worry about watching the lights dim at stoplights or worry about running the blower or A/C in traffic. Essentially, you get the consistent high output current of an alternator in a factory looking housing.

The PowerGEN mounted right into the factory brackets and while we were there, a new belt was installed. When it comes to tightening the belt, don’t be hesitant to put a big oomph on it! Don’t judge by an inch of deflection — get that belt taunt. As a rule of thumb, put a socket and 3/8 ratchet on the pulley bolt. If you can turn the bolt/pulley, tighten the belt some more. After connecting the battery, the engine fired right up and the PowerGEN was already working its magic by charging at 14.4 volts. What a difference — no more dimming headlights! (Photos by Todd Ryden)

Powermaster is not just about vintage vehicle upgrades, either. It makes high-output starters and alternators for all sorts of performance vehicles, right up to and including modern LT-powered cars.

An order for a PowerGEN to fit his FE powered Galaxie (PN 82101-2) was placed and we followed along during the installation. The process was about as straightforward a remove and replace, though we did take the time to add a heavier gauge charge wire.

The PowerGEN is a one-wire design, so there is no need for the original external regulator or extra wiring either which cleans things up under the hood.

Powermaster does require connecting a ground wire from the housing to the engine block to ensure a solid ground path as painted, plated and powdercoated brackets don’t provide a reliable ground.

PowerGen alternator

Every PowerGEN (and alternator) leave Powermaster’s West Chicago plant with a Proof of Performance Dyno tag. Our unit tested higher than what they rate the unit.

Once installed, the results were immediate and the Galaxie was back on the street again. Thanks to the PowerGen, the owner noted how much brighter the headlights and dash lights were now, as well as how quickly the car starts thanks to a fully charged battery. Stock fit and looks, enhanced charging from idle to high rpm, and a few pounds of weight savings. You have to ask why it took him so long to update his classic Ford.

PowerGEN alternator

The PowerGEN is available for everything from early ’60s Fords back to Flathead V8s and 4-bangers, as well as GM, Mopar, and even Jeep applications. (Photo by Todd Ryden)

Article Sources

Powermaster Performance
https://powermastermotorsports.com
(630) 957-4019

