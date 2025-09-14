RoadActive Suspension: Ford Raptor’s Secret Weapon?

Owners of the Gen II Ford Raptor know the truck is an off-road beast, but its lack of a rear sway bar can sometimes lead to a loose feeling at highway speeds. One owner, frustrated with this exact issue, decided to tackle the problem with an unconventional solution, documenting his installation of the RoadActive Suspension system to see if it could provide on-road stability without sacrificing off-road performance.

The Problem And The Plan

The Raptor, already equipped with an add-a-leaf in the rear, still felt unstable at higher speeds. The owner wanted a fix but rejected a traditional sway bar because it would limit the rear axle’s articulation, a crucial feature for off-roading. After some research, he sourced a used RoadActive Suspension kit from Facebook Marketplace, hoping its unique design could offer the best of both worlds.

Installing The RoadActive Suspension

The RoadActive Suspension is a powerful, tensioned coil spring that attaches to the factory leaf spring. During the installation, the narrator demonstrated how the system hooks onto the rear leaf spring shackle and brackets onto the leaf spring pack near the axle. A key part of the setup is adjusting the preload on the coil spring. He opted for a lighter initial setting, noting that it’s easier to add tension later than to remove it. He also positioned the front mount as far back as possible, a position he researched as being optimal for reducing axle wrap during acceleration.

The Driving Test and Results

Once installed, the system immediately added about an inch of lift to the rear, leveling out the truck’s stance. The real test, however, was on the road. During a spirited drive, the owner reported a dramatic improvement. The rear-end shimmy was gone, and the truck felt “really good, really stable” and more predictable when getting on and off the throttle. He noted that it eliminated wheel chirp from a stop and that the system almost acts like a sway bar in corners.

The Final Verdict

Ultimately, the experiment was a success. The RoadActive Suspension provided the on-road stability and confidence the owner was looking for without the compromises of a permanent sway bar. While designed for towing and hauling, the system proved to be a performance upgrade, effectively solving the Ford Raptor‘s high-speed shimmy and making it a more planted and predictable machine on the pavement.