The Ford 10R80 automatic transmission and its brother, the General Motors Hydra-Matic 10-speed 10L80, are unlikely relatives in partnered development by these two manufacturers. Late-model muscle car owners were enthused to have 10 shifted gears to hold their horsepower at very specific RPM points.

10-Speed Tribulations

With the applicable age of these transmissions reaching the five-year mark and beyond, 10-speed cars and trucks begin a conversion from showroom quality to “pouring the coals” to these Mustangs, Camaros, and truck/SUVs with owners increasing performance.

We spoke to Nick Truncone and Irvin Gers from Raybestos Powertrain about the 10R80, 10L80, and 10L90 E-clutch transmissions and how their unique continuously variable transmission (CVT) design handles performance and track applications.

“Raybestos Powertrain monitors OEM transmissions, especially when the number of failure problems begin to rise,” explains Gers. “We started seeing problems with the 10-speed CVT transmissions much sooner than expected, so we began to get involved very early by researching failed internals.”

Laboratory Research

Truncone adds, “We can study the transmission components at a microscopic level. In many cases, such as the high failure rate seen in these 10-series transmissions, Raybestos has laboratory specialists who solely study clutch pack issues.”

“Many transmission builders want to simply add additional clutches into a clutch pack assembly. They’ll just make the steels thinner, which is not always the best solution. If the steels sandwiched between the clutches are too thin, you actually create a different set of problems. – Nick Truncone, Raybestos Powertrain

With their research underway, Raybestos put together data on “hot spotting;” this can relate to how clutch slippage begins to burn a clutch pack’s steels, leading to clutch pack deformities. With Raybestos’s “finite element analysis” equipment and software, researchers can pinpoint failure causes and pursue specific remedies.

Regarding transmissions exposed to performance, racing, or heavy towing conditions, Raybestos Powertrain develops drop-in Torqkit options. These Torqkit clutch packs are designed to perform against high torque loads, for popular transmissions typically utilized with performance applications.



As you can see from this 8.8-second pass by this Mustang, the 10R80 can be developed to handle horsepower.

The Raybestos Torqkit

Like any transmission, Raybestos rebuild products offer replacement internals with improved tech for an exceptional transmission rebuild. When it comes to recognizing transmissions that are exposed to extreme performance and towing, they developed the Raybestos Torqkit.

Gers adds, “In the grouping of clutch packs from the original factory, some steels are thinner in the center than on the outside. When we went into developing a better-performing clutch pack, the first part of our Raybestos design balanced out our steels by making them all the same thickness — a very important design upgrade. On top of that, we could also add an extra clutch plate in there while retaining a proper thickness on the steels.”

The materials for the 10-series Torqkit clutch pack use six high-performance GPZ frictions. The Raybestos GPZ friction clutch surface withstands high-stress, high-temperatures, and repeated cycling. Mated to the clutches are seven steel floaters that are designed with much higher material and machining surface specs than the factory originals.

Why Didn’t I Think of That

Another Raybestos design element in the Torqkit steels is a composition that improves the connection between the steels and the 10R80 clutch drum. From the factory, the drum has 15 female splines to mate with the steel plates. The factory steel plates only have 10 male splines. Raybestos increased the steel splines to 15 to fully mate with the drum, increasing strength exponentially.

The future of transmission technology is exhibited in these “clutch-to-clutch” transmissions. The 10R and 10L transmissions do not use bands, servos, levers, or more to activate internal functions. These transmissions exhibit impressive strength, but it comes with the price of complexity.

Having a scientific research group within Raybestos that continues to scale up components for reliable power-handling transmissions will offer performance, racing, and heavy-duty applications continued effectiveness from the electronic transmission as these designs continue on into the future.