If you’re planning on building a seriously powerful 2018-24 Mustang and chasing big horsepower and torque numbers (700-1800 lb-ft), you know the stock clutch won’t last. And many aftermarket upgrades out there can make your car a nightmare to drive on the street. SPEC Clutches aims to offer the best of both worlds with their Super Twin Clutch Kit, specifically the E-Trim version.

This new kit isn’t your typical twin-disc. SPEC claims near-stock drivability, but with an almost unbelievable torque capacity: 1,824 lb-ft. That’s enough to handle pretty much anything you can throw at it, from a heavily modified street car to a dedicated drag car.

The E-Trim is geared toward limited street use and drag racing. It uses two sintered-iron discs, similar to the material found in SPEC’s aggressive Stage 5 single-disc clutches. It also provides the holding power needed for extreme performance. But SPEC doesn’t stop at just friction material. The company builds the entire unit from aircraft-grade aluminum and high-carbon billet steel, machining it to incredibly tight tolerances. This ensures smooth engagement and perfect balance.

And, importantly, SPEC designed this kit for easy installation. SPEC says it’s a “no shimming/setup bolt-in installation,” a huge relief for anyone who’s fought with clutch alignment before.

The Super Twin includes a flywheel and track-spec hardware – everything you need in one box. The unit is also rebuildable, either by SPEC or by you, extending its lifespan considerably. SPEC also offers other Super Twin variations, using different friction materials like carbon graphite, organic, and fiber, for those with less extreme builds or different driving styles. But the E-Trim, with its sintered-iron discs, clearly targets the top end of the performance spectrum. Also, all SPEC clutches are SFI approved.

For 2018-24 Mustang owners who’ve invested heavily in engine upgrades, the clutch is often the weak link. The SPEC Super Twin Clutch Kit offers a solution that promises both extreme holding power and reasonable street manners. It’s a serious upgrade for serious builds, designed to let you unleash all that horsepower.