Mustang Week 2025, presented by CELSIUS and Hardee’s, launched today, with the Kick-Off Party, presented by HP Tuners, at The Landing at the Boathouse in Myrtle Beach. Running from 4 to 8 p.m., this gathering, hosted by Cobra Sam, has evolved into a tradition for attendees who want to unwind and connect with fellow Mustang fans before the main events later in the week.

Long before the party began, Mustangs lined up on the streets and rumbled into their parking spots. The sun was shining, and occasionally the sweet scent of E85 filled the air. It is that time of the year again, and it is off to a strong start, with an estimated 1,500 vehicles stopping by before and during the party.

The scenic setting quickly filled with Mustangs of every era, offering an early glimpse at the wide range of cars that make Mustang Week a highlight on the Ford calendar. Enthusiasts enjoyed music, food, and drinks while catching up with friends and taking in the diverse mix of cars that had arrived in town.

The event also offered the opportunity to purchase the coveted official Mustang Week 2025 merchandise and register for the week’s activities. It was an easy way for participants to secure their spots in the events that lay ahead this week.

With a combination of a great turnout in a relaxed environment, the Kick-Off Party started Mustang Week in style. It captured the sense of community that keeps Mustang fans returning year after year. The action picks up again tomorrow with a special emphasis on Ford’s modern 5.0-liter engine at the Coyote Bash at Suck, Bang, Blow in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina, from 5 to 9 pm.