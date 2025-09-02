Kick-Off Party At The Boathouse Launches Mustang Week 2025 In Style

By Steve Turner September 01, 2025

Mustang Week 2025, presented by CELSIUS and Hardee’s, launched today, with the Kick-Off Party, presented by HP Tuners, at The Landing at the Boathouse in Myrtle Beach. Running from 4 to 8 p.m., this gathering, hosted by Cobra Sam, has evolved into a tradition for attendees who want to unwind and connect with fellow Mustang fans before the main events later in the week.

Long before the party began, Mustangs lined up on the streets and rumbled into their parking spots. The sun was shining, and occasionally the sweet scent of E85 filled the air. It is that time of the year again, and it is off to a strong start, with an estimated 1,500 vehicles stopping by before and during the party.

The Official Kick-Off Party, presented by HP Tuners at The Landing at the Boathouse in Myrtle Beach, brought out a crowd of Mustang faithful ready to Send It with host Cobra Sam (right), who brought out his Whipple-boosted Shelby GT500.

The scenic setting quickly filled with Mustangs of every era, offering an early glimpse at the wide range of cars that make Mustang Week a highlight on the Ford calendar. Enthusiasts enjoyed music, food, and drinks while catching up with friends and taking in the diverse mix of cars that had arrived in town.

The event also offered the opportunity to purchase the coveted official Mustang Week 2025 merchandise and register for the week’s activities. It was an easy way for participants to secure their spots in the events that lay ahead this week.

Kenny Dillon says his 1970 Mustang restomod is a party on wheels, and who could argue that? Riding on Roadster stop chassis and reined in by Wilwood brakes at all four corners, it is motivated by a Coyote 5.0-liter topped by a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger. It puts down 800 rear-wheel horsepower through a TREMEC Magnum six-speed and a Ford 9-inch rearend.

With a combination of a great turnout in a relaxed environment, the Kick-Off Party started Mustang Week in style. It captured the sense of community that keeps Mustang fans returning year after year. The action picks up again tomorrow with a special emphasis on Ford’s modern 5.0-liter engine at the Coyote Bash at Suck, Bang, Blow in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina, from 5 to 9 pm.

The Landing at the Boathouse in Myrtle Beach wasn’t just busy in the parking lot; it was full of Mustang Week 2025, presented by CELSIUS and Hardee’s, attendees, who enjoyed food, refreshments, and a live band on the dock behind the restaurant.

One of the first cars we spotted at the Official Kick-Off Party was this drift-style Fox. Not only are its contrasting wheels and paint striking, but the stout small-block fed by a single turbo under the hood looks like they are ready for some serious fun-having.

Naturally, the first event of the week served as the first opportunity to score some sweet Mustang Week merch, and there was a huge line of eager enthusiasts who took home some swag.

Reporter Katie Harril of News 13 stopped by the Official Kick-Off Party, presented by HP Tuners, at The Landing at the Boathouse in Myrtle Beach. She got the scoop on Mustang Week 2025, presented by CELSIUS and Hardee’s, from the Mustang Week team, including Austin Atwood, Account Executive at POWER, who is also creating social media videos from the event. You can check out her report above.

Phil Sheets brought out his fresh 1993 Mustang build for its debut drive to the Official Kickoff Party. It has some bugs to work out, but the Fox should be a fun ride when it is sorted. Powered by a stroked Windsor that funnels power through a C6 automatic with a 3,500-stall converter, this droptop is an attention-grabber due to its tunnel-ram intake and dual four-barrel carbs.

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
