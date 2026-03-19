Burning rubber drifting across the Texas air, the sharp crack of rev limiters echoing off the walls, and somewhere in the haze, Mustangs sideways at full tilt. That’s how drifting announces itself at Mustang Week Texas 2026.

When Mustang Week Texas Presented by Monster Energy and Latemodel Restoration returns to Galveston April 14 to 18, it won’t just be another element of the show. This year, drifting is stepping into the spotlight at Mustang Week. More than 20 purpose-built drift cars, along with their drivers. Multiple days. Multiple venues. And enough energy from the crowds to power Mustang Week all event long.

The Invitational Gets Serious

A new event for this year, the Mustang Week Drift Invitational is shaping up to be one of the largest drift activations in event history. Twenty drivers from across the country will descend on the Texas coast, bringing with them serious horsepower and serious intent, with more than four hours of drift action each day.

Friday and Saturday will see a full takeover of the Monster Energy Zone at Moody Gardens, transforming the pavement into a drawing pad for tires. You will also catch featured runs during Mustang Week Texas Drag Day presented by TREMEC on the HMP Oval Track, where the contrast between straight-line brutality and controlled oversteer will be on full display.

Ride Along If You Dare

Watching drifting is one thing. Feeling it from the passenger seat is something else entirely. From Thursday through Saturday, ride-alongs put fans inside the car with professional drivers. Helmet on. Harness tight. Engine redlining without reprieve in sight. Then the world turns sideways.

It remains one of the most talked-about activations at Mustang Week for a reason. Slots are limited and always go fast, so if you want in, you will need to sign up in person with the drivers at HMP or Moody Gardens.

Friday Night Lights

For the first time, Mustang Week Texas will also host a Friday Night Drift Battle. This is not a demo. This is a tandem competition. As the sun drops and the lights come on, top Mustang drifters will go door-to-door in head-to-head battles that push proximity and control to the absolute edge. The crowd energy builds with every pass. By the end of the night, one driver earns the title of King of the Drift Battle. If you are circling one drift session on the schedule, make it this one.

RTR Takes Over

Saturday delivers the headline moment. Two-time Formula Drift champion Vaughn Gittin Jr. will lead an RTR Vehicles takeover, joined by FD Prospec champion Ben Hobson. Their weapons of choice? A pair of 800-plus-horsepower Mustang RTR Spec 5-D machines built to annihilate rear tires with surgical precision.

Expect massive smoke clouds. Tight tandem runs. Signature RTR showmanship.

A Stacked Field

Beyond the headliners, the driver list reads like a who is who of competitive drifting: Chris Leonard, Chris Hill, Jamey Meyer, Diego Sandoval, Isaac Godinez, Morgan Oldham, Joshua Ledoux, Matthew Glasscock, Samantha Nelson, Edward Martinez, Shane Davis, Tyler Robertson, Vashaun Roberts, Dwight Kovich, Vadim Todorov, Hunter Thompson, Josh Kurtz, and Ryan Myre.

The lineup brings great diversity to the field, with each driver having their own unique style, giving drifting fans something to admire each time a driver enters the activation zone.

Where the Energy Lives

Drifting at Mustang Week Texas 2026 is not filler between car shows and drag passes. It is a central pillar of the event. Multi-day programming. Competitive battles. Championship-caliber exhibitions. Immersive fan experiences.

If you are heading to Galveston chasing horsepower and unforgettable moments, this is where you will find the energy. Bring ear protection, sunscreen, and maybe an extra shirt, because you are going to leave smelling like race gas and tire smoke. And honestly, that’s the best way to commemorate your Mustang Week attendance.

If you don’t want to miss the action, grab your tickets for all Mustang Week Texas 2026 events, including both days of drift exhibitions, in advance.