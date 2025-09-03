Pony-Up Fueled Fun For The Whole Family At Mustang Week 2025

Midweek at Mustang Week 2025, presented by CELSIUS and Hardee’s, brought a twist with Pony-Up at the Broadway Grand Prix on Wednesday, September 3. From noon until 5 p.m., the focus shifts from horsepower to family-friendly fun, allowing attendees to enjoy a different pace.

The Broadway Grand Prix offers seven go-kart tracks, two mini-golf courses, rides, and an arcade. With a Mustang Week wristband, participants gained discounted access to all the attractions, making it easy to bring the whole family along.

Pony-Up offered a break in the schedule, where owners could set aside detailing towels and dyno sheets for a few hours and enjoy time with their families and fellow enthusiasts. It was also another chance for Mustang fans to score some Mustang Week merch.

Tomorrow, there is a pause in the official action, but there are plenty of unofficial activities to enjoy all over the area. On Friday, however, the crown jewel of Mustang Week holds court at the Myrtle Beach Mall, where the Mustang Week Official Car Show brings out elite pony cars to compete for trophies in a wide range of categories. Within the show, the Mustang Week Dyno Challenge Presented by AMSOIL, powered by VMP Performance, will reveal which pony car puts out the most power to the rear wheels.

