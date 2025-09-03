Pony-Up Fueled Fun For The Whole Family At Mustang Week 2025

steveturner
By Steve Turner September 03, 2025

Midweek at Mustang Week 2025, presented by CELSIUS and Hardee’s, brought a twist with Pony-Up at the Broadway Grand Prix on Wednesday, September 3. From noon until 5 p.m., the focus shifts from horsepower to family-friendly fun, allowing attendees to enjoy a different pace.

The Broadway Grand Prix offers seven go-kart tracks, two mini-golf courses, rides, and an arcade. With a Mustang Week wristband, participants gained discounted access to all the attractions, making it easy to bring the whole family along.

Offering a mid-week change of pace for Mustang Week 2025, presented by CELSIUS and Hardee’s, attendees, Pony Up at Broadway Gran Prix offered a place away from the streets that Mustang fans could run flat out without getting a ticket.

Pony-Up offered a break in the schedule, where owners could set aside detailing towels and dyno sheets for a few hours and enjoy time with their families and fellow enthusiasts. It was also another chance for Mustang fans to score some Mustang Week merch.

Tomorrow, there is a pause in the official action, but there are plenty of unofficial activities to enjoy all over the area. On Friday, however, the crown jewel of Mustang Week holds court at the Myrtle Beach Mall, where the Mustang Week Official Car Show brings out elite pony cars to compete for trophies in a wide range of categories. Within the show, the Mustang Week Dyno Challenge Presented by AMSOIL, powered by VMP Performance, will reveal which pony car puts out the most power to the rear wheels.

As with any Mustang Week 2025, presented by CELSIUS and Hardee’s, the parking lot turns into a pony car cruise-in filled with a wide range of pony cars. Keith Tison brought his 4,300-mile 1994 Mustang GT time capsule out to Pony Up at the Broadway Gran Prix. It had 4,019 miles on it until he drove to Myrtle Beach today. While he loves that is stock, he plans to add a few period-correct mods, like a Vortech supercharger and an exhaust, to keep it old school. As the third owner of this SN-95, Tison bought it to drive it.

 

To say Mustang Week merchandise is popular would be an understatement, and the Pony-Up crowd took advantage of the opportunity to score their swag before the Official Car Show on Friday.

We have seen many sleepers, but this one is deep asleep. If it weren’t for the photo of the car’s underside, only keen observers would notice the turbo boost pipe running through the factory airbox to the throttle body. This car must surprise a lot of its challengers.

For those looking to cool off, the Broadway Gran Prix featured a huge arcade and snack bar so Mustang Week fans could take a break and enjoy a little indoor fun.

With a wide stance and a striking paint scheme, this S550 was an attention grabber as it held court next to the Mustang Week 2025, presented by CELSIUS and Hardee’s, merchandise tent.

This Vortech-boosted, Bright Atlantic Blue 1998 SVT Mustang Cobra made this scribe miss his SN-95 snake. Looking period-correct on those chrome Cobra R wheels, it checked all the boxes for fans of the Special Vehicle Team’s Four-Valve 4.6-liter era.

steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
