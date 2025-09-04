One of the most anticipated unofficial events during Mustang Week is Retro Meet, hosted by Lue Creative, which is held at Suck Bang Blow in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Born out of the desire to celebrate throwback Mustangs, this event has become a sensation thanks to its mix of cars, throwback fun, and tire smoke.

“Retro Meet has always been a celebration of the ’80s and ’90s centered around ’79-’04 Fords, throwback tunes, and Retro Styles, but we never could’ve imagined it making the impact that it has,” Harris Lue, of Lue Creative, said. “We set out to have a little cruise in for the forgotten Fox-bodies in 2017, and it’s blossomed into the epic retro party and smokeshow that it is today! And with amazing partners and great merch sales, it’s still completely free to attend and have the best night of your life!”

Retro Meet was nonstop action that included an RTR drifting exhibition, a costume contest with some amazing prizes, and the grand finale of The BEAST Burnout Contest hosted by Cobra Sam.

Maxed Out

“Last night went off without a hitch! We had Suck Bang Blow maxed out with Hemmings Rad Rides thanks to meticulous lot planning from Emily Butler and our amazing parking staff,” Lue said. “The RTR Crew opened the event with their amazing smoke show thanks to Ben Hobson and Vaughn’s expert driving in the pit. There was also a surprise proposal in the middle of the Drift Demos (she said yes!) All of that led right into our largest Costume Contest showing ever, where we crowned two winners and an overall champion.”

It seemed that everyone in attendance had a blast, and from the sounds of it, the Retro Meet has no signs of slowing down.

“We are confident in the success of our current formula and have become quite the well-oiled machine over the years. While we are always trying to find new ways to spice things up, the basics will always be there: rad cars, radder people, and the best merch you can buy!” Lue added.

Smoke Show