Before his mass-produced machines were mainstream, Henry Ford was already racing. His car named Sweepstakes won a pivotal race that helped lure investors and fuel the birth of Ford Motor Company. To celebrate 125 years of Ford Racing (and America’s 250th birthday) Ford is racing Mustang GT3s this weekend at Road Atlanta that wear a Sweepstakes-themed livery with a glowing nod to America’s big anniversary.

Ford Racing Mustang GT3s will ditch their familiar blue-and-white colors for a rolling tribute to the car that helped change Henry Ford’s fortunes. The special IMSA GTD Pro livery pulls its colors directly from the 1901 Sweepstakes, with Ford going as far as a comprehensive color-matching process to recreate the original palette.

The Ford Racing Mustang GT3 wears a special IMSA GTD Pro livery inspired by Henry Ford’s 1901 Sweepstakes racer. The historically matched colors give the modern endurance racer a distinctly vintage look, while its aggressive race-car stance, aero and wide-body proportions make the 125-year evolution of Ford performance unmistakable. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)



The cars wear the original Ford Motor Company logo, a nod to the company’s 1903 founding and other historical details for eagle-eyed fans to find. Even the drivers’ firesuits get the period-correct treatment, mimicking the three-piece suits worn around the turn of the 20th century.

Sweepstakes earned its place in Ford history on October 10, 1901, when Henry Ford took on favored racer Alexander Winton in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. Ford’s upset victory showcased the durability of his machine and generated the attention and investor interest that helped pave the way for Ford Motor Company. Sweepstakes could approach 60 mph, which was serious speed in 1901.

Light It Up

“Everything we do in racing is a gamble,” Scott Bartlett, Manager of On-Road Racing and Product Marketing, who got the idea after visiting The Henry Ford Museum, said. “But without Henry Ford taking a risk on October 10, 1901, we wouldn’t be able to watch the Ford Mustang GT3 wearing the colors of Sweepstakes at Petit Le Mans on October 3, 2026. To this day, we live by his example. You have to push the limits and sometimes put it all on the line to create the future. That is what we do at Ford Racing.”

The Sweepstakes-inspired Mustang GT3 livery incorporates the original Ford Motor Company logo, a reference to the company’s 1903 founding and additional historical details. After dark, the illuminated “Glow Pony” adds another layer to the tribute, displaying an American flag in black and gold for the United States’ 250th anniversary. (Photo Credit: Ford Racing)

The best part comes after sunset. For the first time, Ford will fully illuminate its “Glow Pony,” with the inner section displaying an American flag in black and gold to mark the United States’ 250th anniversary. The result should be quite a sight as the Mustang GT3s attack Road Atlanta under the lights.

To see if the historical livery inspires on-track success, follow the Petit Le Mans action over on Peacock.