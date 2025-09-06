Friday delivered the centerpiece of Mustang Week 2025, presented by CELSIUS and Hardee’s — the official car show. Hosted by Southeastern ’Stangs, the show ran from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Mall, and it attracted thousands of Mustangs and fans for fabulous Friday festivities.

This event is the highlight of the week for many participants, featuring Mustangs of every generation lined up for judging and display. From pristine stockers to heavily modded builds, the variety of cars on hand delivered something for every enthusiast to enjoy.

Adding to the excitement, the Mustang Week Dyno Challenge presented by AMSOIL, powered by VMP Performance, kept engines roaring and rollers spinning all day long. Registered participants put their cars to the test to see what their combinations could deliver at the rear wheels.

The car show also features a full range of vendors, music, food, and Mustang Week merchandise. It’s not just about the competition — it’s also the largest gathering of the week, bringing together enthusiasts from across the country.

Tomorrow, Mustang Week 2025 returns to the Myrtle Beach Mall for the Mustang Week All Ford Cruise-In, a free-form gathering for all Blue Oval machines. The Mustang Week Dyno Challenge, presented by AMSOIL and powered by VMP Performance, continues tomorrow as well.

