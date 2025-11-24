Radically Reshaped Restomod Torino Rocks Big-Block Power

Dutchboys Hotrods built a reputation for crafting cars that balance original character with modern capability. The shop’s latest project, a 1969 Ford Torino, continues that theme with a thoughtful blend of engineering and design refinement. Owned by brothers Dennis and Darren King, the build respects the Torino’s muscle car roots while upgrading nearly every component for contemporary performance and drivability.

The most striking changes are found in the bodywork. Rather than relying on bolt-on pieces, the Dutchboys team reshaped and fabricated much of the sheet metal by hand. The hood, hood scoop, side scoops, grille, rear body panel, and spoilers were all redesigned, lending the car a more athletic stance. Black-chrome trim replaces traditional brightwork, and countless machined accents tie the look together. The result is clean, cohesive, and unmistakably modern without erasing the Torino’s late-’60s DNA.

Underneath, a full Roadster Shop chassis transforms the car’s structure and handling. This modern foundation provides the precision and rigidity of a contemporary performance car while maintaining the Torino’s long-wheelbase proportions. Stopping power comes from a Baer Brakes system engineered for consistent, high-performance control.

The rolling stock consists of Forgeline RS6 three-piece wheels measuring 19×10 inches up front and 20×12 inches out back. They’re secured with a Forgeline Flush-Loc Centerlock Conversion and wrapped in 275/35R19 and 345/30R20 Michelin tires, giving the car both a muscular footprint and modern road manners.

Powering the Torino is a 482-cube, dry-sump Cobra Jet engine — a fitting choice for a car that blends heritage and performance. The engine’s output flows through a Bowler Carbon Edition TREMEC six-speed manual transmission, offering both strength and precision in gear changes.

Together, these upgrades turn the once-straight-line bruiser into a balanced performer with modern reliability and a distinctly refined presence.