Most F-150 owners are perfectly content with the stock power of a Coyote engine, but FM Motorsports took a 2023 model and completely rewrote the rulebook for what a street truck can be. Brian Ferrero, of FM Motorsports, shared a build that looks relatively unassuming from a distance but hides a complete monster under the hood. At the center of this build is a twin-turbo 4×4 Gen 4 setup that delivers numbers usually reserved for dedicated drag machines.

Ferrero makes it clear that they are charting new territory with this specific chassis. He noted, “This was the first Gen 4 with a Turbo 400 swap, FuelTech, locked-out cams, built motor.”

The build did not start this extreme. It actually began as a 1,000-horsepower project using smaller turbos, but the owner eventually got hungry for more power. The factory 10-speed transmission simply could not handle the increased abuse, so Ferrero made the call to switch everything over to a Turbo 400 transmission to ensure reliability.

To support the new horsepower goals, he utilized a sleeved 5.0-liter Gen 4 Coyote block with stock truck cams that have been locked out. With a pair of massive HPT 76 mm turbos feeding the engine, the dyno numbers are staggering. Brian revealed, “We made about close to 1,800 horsepower with this truck at 38 pounds of boost.” The shop actually had to stop the tuning session simply because they ran out of fuel system capacity, proving the twin-turbo 4×4 Gen 4 setup still has plenty of room to grow.

Equipped with TBM brakes and a Mike Thomas 9-inch rearend, this potent pickup is ready to hunt supercars for sport. “This truck is a real deal in the streets,” Ferrero said, citing races against Lamborghinis.