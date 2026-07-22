There was a time when the pushrod 5.0-liter V8 was the top Mustang engine option, but enthusiasts wanted more. They longed for a factory 351W option, and in 1995, the now-defunct Special Vehicle Team built 250 of them. Now, one with just 20 miles is headed to auction at the Mecum Auction in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Crystal White was the only exterior color offered on the 1995 SVT Cobra R, leaving a blank slate for the racing liveries this car was born to wear. A functional raised fiberglass cowl hood, unique 17-inch five-spoke Cobra R wheels, aggressive stance, and subtle SVT styling cues separated the limited-production model from a standard SN-95 without relying on flashy graphics. (Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions)

If there was ever a factory Mustang built specifically to answer the wishes of hardcore Blue Oval enthusiasts, the 1995 SVT Cobra R was it. Having spent a week behind the wheel of one before its release, your scribe can attest that this 5.8-powered SN-95 was something special.

By the mid-’90s, the standard SVT Cobra had already established itself as a capable street performance machine, but Ford knew there was a dedicated group of enthusiasts looking for something more focused. Rather than simply adding horsepower, SVT engineered a Mustang with road-course performance as its primary mission. The result was the limited-production Cobra R, powered by a 5.8-liter Windsor V8 rated at 300 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque.

Beneath the fiberglass hood sits the heart of the beast, a 5.8-liter Windsor V8 rated at 300 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with high-compression pistons, GT-40-style induction components, and backed by a Tremec TR3550 five-speed manual transmission, the naturally aspirated combination delivered the big-cube torque that enthusiasts demanded from Ford for years. (Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions)

Built around proven hardware, the naturally aspirated 351W featured high-compression pistons and GT-40-style induction components. A Tremec TR3550 five-speed manual transmission transferred power to a Traction-Lok limited-slip differential, while a Borla cat-back exhaust added an unmistakable soundtrack to the big Windsor.

Low Volume, Low Miles

This particular Cobra R, VIN 1FALP42C2SF213741, is scheduled to cross the block as Lot N66 on Thursday, July 23, during Mecum’s Harrisburg 2026 auction. Finished in Crystal White over a Saddle cloth interior as they were, it is No. 225 of only 250 examples produced for the 1995 model year. More remarkably, the odometer reads just 20 miles, making it one of the most preserved examples of Ford’s ultimate pushrod-era Mustang.

Sitting on an upgraded suspension, reining in the speed with four-wheel disc brakes, and growling through a Borla cat-back exhaust, this R-model reflected SVT’s commitment to building a Mustang capable of holding its own during extended road-course sessions. This example, No. 225 of 250 produced, has accumulated just 20 miles since new, which means the racing license needed to buy this car probably didn’t get used behind the wheel. (Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions)

The Cobra R wasn’t simply about adding displacement. SVT upgraded virtually every aspect of the chassis with adjustable Koni shocks, progressive-rate springs, a front strut tower brace, four-wheel disc brakes, and unique 17-inch five-spoke Cobra R wheels. A functional raised fiberglass cowl hood provided extra clearance for the big V8, while the fixed rear spoiler added stability at speed.

Just as important were the features Ford intentionally left out. Air conditioning, the audio system, and much of the sound insulation were deleted to reduce weight and sharpen the car’s focus. The result was a Mustang engineered for drivers who valued lap times and steering feedback over creature comforts.

Open the door, and the Cobra R’s mission becomes immediately obvious. Saddle cloth bucket seats anchor an interior stripped of air conditioning, the factory audio system, and much of the sound insulation in the interest of reducing weight. The straightforward cockpit placed the emphasis squarely on the driver and the road ahead, embodying an era when factory performance cars could truly emphasize capability over comfort. (Photo Credit: Mecum Auctions)

If you are looking for a true piece of history, you could own the car that closed out the Mustang’s pushrod era in grand style. Powered by a bigger V8, tuned for the racetrack, and put on a diet, this R-model is a rare example of an era that put performance above NVH. For more information, additional photos, and complete auction details, visit the Mecum auction listing before this rare Cobra R crosses the block in Harrisburg.