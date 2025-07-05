If you’ve ever pushed your new Ford Bronco on a rough trail or a fast, winding road, you might have felt the rear of the truck shifting slightly side-to-side. That vague, wandering sensation happens when the rear axle deflects from its center position, and it often comes from the soft rubber bushings in the factory Panhard rod. BMR Suspension now offers a heavy-duty replacement part designed to address that problem.

For those of you who don’t know, the job of a Panhard rod is to keep the solid rear axle perfectly centered under the truck as the suspension moves up and down. BMR’s new piece, part number (P/N PHR1864), is a much thicker and stronger rod made from heavy-duty 1.5-inch DOM steel tubing.

The most important change, however, is at the mounting points. BMR replaces the stock squishy rubber bushings with solid, heavy-duty, Teflon-lined rod ends. These provide a precise and durable pivot point that doesn’t compress or distort under heavy side loads, which is what stops the axle from shifting around and gives the driver a much more direct feel for what the rearend is doing.

This change means more precision on the trail when you’re trying to pick a specific line through an obstacle. On the street, the Bronco feels more stable and planted in corners. The double-adjustable design is also a huge benefit for anyone who has installed a suspension lift kit. Lifting a Bronco often pulls the rear axle slightly to one side due to the geometry of the factory Panhard rod.

The adjustability of the BMR rod lets the owner easily change its length to perfectly re-center the axle under the truck. A centered axle ensures the truck handles symmetrically in left and right turns and can help resolve tire clearance issues within the wheelwells. BMR Suspension makes the Panhard rod in the USA and offers it in either a red or black hammertone powder-coat finish.

The company estimates a straightforward installation time of about one to two hours. For Bronco drivers looking for more confidence and control, this single part can make a huge difference in how the Bronco feels and responds.