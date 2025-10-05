Bolt-On ATI Trigger Shells Deliver Pristine Signal For Modern ECUs

For engine builders and racers trying to get a clean crank signal for their standalone ECUs, finding a reliable trigger wheel that delivers a reliable signal is key. ATI has a real solution. The company dropped its lightweight ATI Trigger Shells, and they’re a clean, bolt-on answer for anyone running one of their popular Super Dampers.

Let’s be honest, you don’t want to rely on a universal trigger wheel wobbling on the front of a high-dollar engine. ATI’s system fixes that. The company designed these fully CNC-machined steel shells to bolt directly onto their 7-inch, three-ring Super Dampers. This creates a clean and integrated setup.

To run one, you’ll need to pair it with ATI’s non-serpentine aluminum outer shell (P/N 916518), but the result is a professional, reliable crank trigger. You can order and install these ATI Trigger Shells on a brand-new damper or even retrofit them onto your current 7-inch ATI damper, making for an easy upgrade. ATI didn’t mess around with compatibility either. The company designed these shells to work with all the big names in engine management, including Motec, Holley, Haltech, BS3, and AEM.

They offer a ton of different tooth counts to match whatever your ECU needs. 12-tooth up to 60-tooth, ATI has your back. One thing that’s really cool is the customization. ATI sells the wheels without a missing tooth by default, and ATI gives you a $40 discount if you don’t need them to remove one. If you do, you can tell them exactly what degree mark to pull the tooth from, and they’ll even rebalance the shell for you afterward. That’s a pro-level service.

If you’re buying a new damper anyway, ATI will pre-install the trigger shell for you, and they will knock $100 off the price. That’s a pretty sweet deal. For anyone looking to clean up their engine bay and get a rock-solid crank signal, these new ATI Trigger Shells look like a fantastic, well-thought-out solution that provides the precision high-performance engines demand.