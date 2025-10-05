Bolt-On ATI Trigger Shells Deliver Pristine Signal For Modern ECUs

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong October 05, 2025

For engine builders and racers trying to get a clean crank signal for their standalone ECUs, finding a reliable trigger wheel that delivers a reliable signal is key. ATI has a real solution. The company dropped its lightweight ATI Trigger Shells, and they’re a clean, bolt-on answer for anyone running one of their popular Super Dampers.

Let’s be honest, you don’t want to rely on a universal trigger wheel wobbling on the front of a high-dollar engine. ATI’s system fixes that. The company designed these fully CNC-machined steel shells to bolt directly onto their 7-inch, three-ring Super Dampers. This creates a clean and integrated setup.

To run one, you’ll need to pair it with ATI’s non-serpentine aluminum outer shell (P/N 916518), but the result is a professional, reliable crank trigger. You can order and install these ATI Trigger Shells on a brand-new damper or even retrofit them onto your current 7-inch ATI damper, making for an easy upgrade.New Bolt-On ATI Trigger Shells for Performance BuildsATI didn’t mess around with compatibility either. The company designed these shells to work with all the big names in engine management, including Motec, Holley, Haltech, BS3, and AEM.

They offer a ton of different tooth counts to match whatever your ECU needs. 12-tooth up to 60-tooth, ATI has your back. One thing that’s really cool is the customization. ATI sells the wheels without a missing tooth by default, and ATI gives you a $40 discount if you don’t need them to remove one. If you do, you can tell them exactly what degree mark to pull the tooth from, and they’ll even rebalance the shell for you afterward. That’s a pro-level service.

If you’re buying a new damper anyway, ATI will pre-install the trigger shell for you, and they will knock $100 off the price. That’s a pretty sweet deal. For anyone looking to clean up their engine bay and get a rock-solid crank signal, these new ATI Trigger Shells look like a fantastic, well-thought-out solution that provides the precision high-performance engines demand.

Article Sources

ATI Performance Products
https://www.atiracing.com
(800) 284-3433

More Stories

Bolt-On ATI Trigger Shells Deliver Pristine Signal For Modern ECUs

New Products

Bolt-On ATI Trigger Shells Deliver Pristine Signal For Modern ECUs

Slip-On Performance Heat Shielding with DEI Titanium Exhaust Sleeve

News

Slip-On Performance Heat Shielding with DEI Titanium Exhaust Sleeve

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading