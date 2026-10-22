Many Fox Mustang fans get revved up about special editions like Cobras and Saleens, but for some of us, the modest 5.0 LX coupes bring on those special waves of nostalgia. That is especially true when it’s a low-mileage example with just the right paint-and-interior combo. For this scribe, a recent Bring A Trailer auction of a Canadian 1993 Mustang LX was of particular interest.

This 1993 Ford Mustang LX notchback wears Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic, known as Electric Currant Red Metallic in the US, over black cloth upholstery. Riding on those iconic 16-inch Pony alloy wheels give this low-mileage Fox the classic look that made the LX a enthusiast favorite. (Photo Credit: Bring A Trailer)

Finished in Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic over black cloth, this LX checks all the right boxes for a Fox Mustang fan with an appreciation for factory-original hardware. In the US, the color was known as Electric Currant Red Metallic, and it looks great on those classic coupe lines. This scribe always wanted a Wild Strawberry or Electric Currant LX coupe with a black interior, so this particular combination hits close to home.

Even though it isn’t a special edition, the production numbers show that it is still pretty special. Of the 1993 Mustang LX two-door sedans, 2,937 wore this paint code, but just 166 combined that color with the same trim code.

With the storied pushrod 5.0-liter V8 delivering a factory-rated 205 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque, this car is an example of the machines that launched a new era of aftermarket support for Blue Oval rides. That power flows through a four-speed automatic transmission to a Traction-Lok rear axle. (Photo Credit: Bring A Trailer)

Under the hood, Ford’s familiar 302ci V8 delivers its factory-rated 205 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission sends that output to a Traction-Lok rear axle, while the standard Handling Suspension Package pairs variable-rate springs with a Quadra-Shock rear setup. Power steering, front disc brakes, and rear drums round out the factory hardware.

The only potential sticking point for most enthusiasts is that automatic transmission. A five-speed would make this notchback a more compelling buy.

In back, a Traction-Lok rear axle puts the V8’s torque to the pavement, and those classic dual, slash-cut tailpipes provide the soundtrack from a golden era. (Photo Credit: Bring A Trailer)

A new LX coupe like this would likely have sold in the upper teens back in 1993, making the Bring A Trailer sale price a substantial premium for its condition and mileage. Even so, $45,250 seems relatively reasonable for such a remarkably preserved example of Ford’s 5.0-liter era, proving great examples of the era aren’t totally out of reach just yet.