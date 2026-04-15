Cheap Thrills at the 2026 Mustang Week Texas Kick-Off Party

One and all came to the Galveston Historic Pleasure Pier, where the 2026 Mustang Week Texas Kick-Off Party, presented by LMR, opened this year’s festivities on Tuesday, April 14 just outside Fish Tales on the Galveston Sea Wall. Waterfront views and the spongy gulf air set the backdrop for a fun evening with free admission to the cruise-in as a chance to get a lay of the land, pick up your wristbands for the week, get your first crack at the merch tent (besides pre-orders of course), and grab a Monster Energy drink for some high-octane human fuel.

The 2026 Mustang Week Texas Kick-off Party, presented by LMR, packed them in at the Fish Tales parking lot at the Historic Galveston Pleasure Pier. Lines formed at registration as event-goers exchanged their email codes for wristbands and other parts of their package.

With a DJ spinning the tunes, hundreds of Mustangs parked and enjoyed the company of fellow enthusiasts. ‘60s classics to brand-new S650s gathered, in nearly every color or flavor of build imaginable – rough and primed road race builds, street-strip setups on fat slicks with beadlocks, tastefully lowered streetcars, and even full-on race cars that were towed to the parking lot. LMR was, of course, present giving out merch and meeting customers. The 2026 Mustang Week Texas Kick-Off Party, thanks to LMR, is a completely free event, so if you are pacing yourself for the real show towards the end of the week, you don’t have to completely blow your wad just yet. However, if you are attending MSR on Wednesday or HMP on Thursday, it’s a great head-start on what is going to be an amazing week.

Mustang Cup

One of the first things that greeted you at the Fish Tales parking lot was the Mustang Cup display, four race cars aptly described as track weapons in the right hands. The Capaldi Racing team brought out Dark Horse R’s and an S197 from the new “Mustang Cup Classic” class, which is interesting terminology considering it features 2005-2010 FR500C, 2008 FR500S, 2011-2014 Boss 302R, and 2012-2014 Boss 302S.

The Mustang Cup is Ford’s entry-level, one-make racing series designed to introduce drivers to professional motorsports in a structured and competitive environment. Built around the Mustang Dark Horse R race car, the series emphasizes driver skill over vehicle differences by putting all competitors in nearly identical, track-ready machines. These cars come fully equipped with racing components and deliver over 500 horsepower, offering an authentic and demanding racing experience right from the start.

At its core, the Mustang Cup is intended for beginner to amateur drivers—those transitioning from track days or club racing into something more serious. By lowering barriers to entry and standardizing the equipment, Ford has created a platform where new drivers can focus on developing racecraft, consistency, and confidence behind the wheel without needing a fully professional racing background.

The series also plays a key role in Ford Performance’s broader motorsports ladder. It serves as the first step in a progression system that can lead drivers into more advanced series such as Mustang Challenge and eventually into GT4 and GT3 competition. In this way, the Mustang Cup is not just a standalone racing series, but part of a long-term development pipeline aimed at nurturing future professional drivers.

Races are held at major tracks across North America, with each event typically including practice sessions, qualifying rounds, and multiple races over a weekend. The competition is further divided into classes, such as the Miles Cup and Parnelli Cup, allowing drivers of varying experience levels to compete within their own categories while still sharing the same grid.

Ultimately, the Mustang Cup bridges the gap between casual performance driving and professional racing. It offers an accessible yet highly competitive environment where drivers can sharpen their skills, gain real race experience, and take meaningful steps toward a career in motorsports—all while racing one of Ford’s most iconic performance vehicles.

Mutangs as far as the eye could see! Even outside the party.

777 Drift Team

A pair of racy S550s from the 777 Drift Team also stopped many in their tracks. These wild-looking wide-bodies are fully street legal, so the team actually drove them into the party and parked them. They sound rowdy but the Coyote platform is so tame, even with 1,300-rear-wheel-horsepower. A Texas Speed Brawler long-block with a VMP Odin supercharger peak through the custom hood. Chris Hill and Jamey Meyer pilot the S550s, which have matching wraps with slightly different color schemes that are as wild as the body work.

The 777 Drift Team caught a lot of attention with their wild wide-body S550s. Under the clear hood was a TSP engine with a VMP blower on the top, making 1,300 at the wheels. They sounded fiesty but these cars are so streetable they actually drove it to the party.

House of Boost

While wrapping up a new Dark Horse build, House of Boost brought several other vehicles to Texas including the FX build. It’s one of the more noticeable S650s out there with unique teal wrap and white wheels. Built in multiple phases, the car has progressed from early supercharger setups to now a ProCharger F-1A-94, serving as both a test bed for new S650 parts and a flagship representation of the shop’s capabilities. Unlike some other shop builds that were purely meant to dominate at the track, the FX has a style and attitude of its own that fits events like Mustang Week Texas like a glove.

In addition to building Project Air Strike (our F-150), House of Boost should be well known on Ford Muscle for building many outstanding boosted Mustangs, including FX – an S650 with a big ol’ ProCharger, catchy teal body and white Weld wheels. It’s definitely eye-catching.

Texas 10 Winner

Low and behold, who did we find stealing the show at the 2026 Mustang Week Texas Kick-Off Party but last year’s FordMuscle.com Texas 10 winner, Scott Sagrera and his Coyote-swapped 1968 Mustang. The fastback is an easy stand-out without even lifting the hood, with its beadlocks and aggressive stance – combined with the Shelby body work. The build perfectly captured the spirit of the event by blending classic styling with modern performance. The Texas 10 itself is a fan-driven, single-elimination competition held during Mustang Week Texas, where ten standout cars are selected and voted on by the community through social media. In a final matchup that highlighted old-school versus modern muscle, Sagrera’s blue fastback ultimately took the win, earning the 2025 title after weeks of voting. His car stood out not just for its clean execution, but for its combination of vintage aesthetics and contemporary Coyote power, making it a crowd favorite and a fitting champion among a field that ranged from radical restomods to high-horsepower Fox bodies.

Warm-Up Lap Complete

Before the night ended, our first Mustang GTD was not only spotted but promptly parked itself in the party next to a matching Mach 1 in Eruption Green. If you didn’t know, the GTD only came in three standard colors, but you could select from thousands of custom shades as an upgrade to help yours stand out. And this one did. It quickly gathered a crowd as it entered the lot. On the opposite end of the spectrum was the GRG Built ‘65 wide-body coupe that won the Pizza & Beer Spectator Drag race on the oval last year. This and other garage-built cars showed a wide array of build types, styles, and custom upgrades. From simple and clean with functional upgrades to Lambo doors, air bags, sound systems, and everything in-between – it was at the 2026 Mustang Week Texas Kick-Off Party. Now that the tires are warm…on to MSR Houston!