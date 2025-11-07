Scott Sagrera’s Coyote-Swapped ’68 Mustang Triumphed In The Texas 10

After weeks of heated voting and enthusiastic social media reactions, the Ford Muscle Mustang Week Texas 10 came down to a classic-versus-Fox final that perfectly captured the spirit of the inaugural Mustang Week Texas’ standout rides. When the dust settled, Scott Sagrera’s blue 1968 Mustang emerged victorious, earning him the 2025 Texas 10 title and a custom artwork piece celebrating his car’s achievement.

The Ford Muscle Mustang Week Texas 10 competition was a single-eliminator contest decided by the social media reactions of our followers. It pitted 10 special machines that participated in an official Mustang Week Texas event against one another to crown a winner.

The contest brought together our 10 hand-selected Mustangs that blended performance and personality in a single-elimination bracket that allowed our social media fans to decide who advanced. From big-inch restomods to boosted Foxes, every matchup showcased the creativity and craftsmanship of the Mustang faithful.

Round One

The opening round wasted no time separating the field. Dago Garza’s bright yellow T-top Fox Mustang, an ’80s throwback that underwent a serious glow-up, squared off against Diego Loazia’s Coyote-swapped LX, a clean and promising project still in its early stages. The bold color, performance upgrades, and striking presentation of Garza’s Fox captured voters’ attention and sent him to the next round.

Meanwhile, James Bingham Jr.’s 1987 Mustang GT, painted in deep Voodoo Violet and built as a triple-threat street, show, and strip machine, took on SLO SNK’s 1965 Mustang, a deceptively named restomod carrying Shelby-inspired DNA. Bingham’s car, powered by a Gen 3 Coyote boosted by a Vortech YSi supercharger and fitted with a Racecraft front suspension and Strange shocks, delivered a knockout performance.

In another pairing, Andy Krause’s custom 1965 Mustang — a completely reimagined build with intricate metalwork and modern hardware — faced off against Christian Veliz’s 1986 T-top Fox, a car that Veliz calls his “forever Fox.” The sentimental favorite met its match in Krause’s fully custom creation, which moved on to the next round.

Elsewhere, Jay Johnston’s 1966 Mustang, originally his mother’s car, proved that family legacy can meet modern performance. With an Edelbrock-supercharged Coyote crate engine producing 789 horsepower and 660 lb-ft of torque, backed by a TREMEC six-speed manual trans, his car knocked out Alan Tindell’s 1968 Shelby GT500, which itself featured a clean 7.3-liter Godzilla swap.

Finally, Scott Sagrera’s blue 1968 Mustang, powered by a Kenne Bell-boosted Coyote, went head-to-head with Jon Hodges’ 1966 Mustang, a restomod packing a GT350R 5.2-liter Voodoo swap. Sagrera’s car, which balances classic looks with modern suspension and power, came out on top and, as the highest vote-getter in the first round, earned a bye into the finals.

Round Two

The second round tightened the competition. Jay Johnston’s 1966 Mustang continued its hot streak by defeating Andy Krause’s custom ’65, in an act of classic on classic crime. Johnston’s blend of power, story, and craftsmanship made his mother’s former coupe a real contender.

On the other side of the bracket, Dago Garza’s yellow T-top Fox met James Bingham’s Voodoo Violet GT in a battle of Fox Rods. Bingham’s 5.0-liter, Vortech-supercharged combination pushed serious power through a fortified chassis and Wilwood brakes, but Garza’s striking visuals gave him the edge with voters. His coupe continued its run toward the final round.

Round Three

The semi-final matchup pitted Dago Garza’s yellow Fox against Jay Johnston’s 1966 Mustang. It was a contest that represented the generational span of Mustang performance. The battle pitted a ride from the era of carburetors against one raised on fuel injection. Johnston’s 789-horsepower Coyote-powered classic had the pedigree, and Garza’s Fox didn’t have the power, but it carried momentum and fan support that couldn’t be denied. When the votes closed, the bright yellow T-top Fox advanced to face Sagrera in the championship round.

Final Round

In the end, the contest came down to Scott Sagrera’s blue 1968 Mustang versus Dago Garza’s yellow T-top Fox coupe. It was a textbook classic-versus-Fox showdown. Garza’s car had proven that the Fox platform can still draw a crowd with the right combination of stance, color, and execution. Sagrera’s car, however, was a picture of timeless Mustang design, refined through modern craftsmanship and balance. His build blended classic appeal with contemporary muscle.

When the final votes were tallied, Scott Sagrera’s 1968 Mustang stood at the top of the podium, earning the 2025 Ford Muscle Mustang Week Texas 10 title.

In honor of his victory, Sagrera receives a custom art piece immortalizing his Mustang, which will serve as an enduring reminder of his Mustang’s win. In the battle of Fox Rods versus Classic Restomods, the vintage crowd took the win, but all of us who enjoyed checking out these beautiful rides were winners in our own right.