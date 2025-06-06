It’s not often that you see a classic Mustang rolling around on the same Alcoa wheels that were only offered on the Shelby GT500KR from the S197 era. It is less often that you see one motivated by the Voodoo 5.2-liter engine from a Shelby GT350R. This King of the R-Model combination is just what Jon Hodges had in mind to set his 1966 Mustang apart from the crowd.

What they don’t see is the extensive engineering hidden beneath — a fully modernized platform built to handle the power and comfort of a true supercar… — Jon Hodges

For many enthusiasts, one car like this might be their sole creation, but this restomod is just one of many high-performance machines in his collection.

“That passion for muscle cars never left me,” Hodges said. “Today, I own a collection of over 100 performance vehicles, most of them muscle cars, with a heavy emphasis on Mustangs.”

Though he owns a wide range of vehicles, his collection is dominated by Mustangs — particularly those from the heyday of muscle cars.

“My Mustang collection started many years ago, driven by a deep fascination with Boss 429s. Those cars were the foundation of my collection and remain my favorites,” he added. “Over the years, the collection expanded to include rare GTs, K-code HiPos, Shelbys, Hertz cars, R-codes — you name it. I’ve collected nearly every vintage Mustang model from 1964½ to 1970. To this day, I consider my 1969 and 1970 Boss 429s the holy grails of the muscle car era.”

Modern Classic

While some of the machines in his collection are stockers, Hodges developed a penchant for performance modifications from a young age. The habit of modifying and improving the performance of his vehicles (and others) hit him early on and remains to this day.

“Growing up in League City, Texas—what many would call a hot rod town—I fell in love with cars during my high school years in the late ’70s. Muscle cars ruled the streets, and since most of them were 10 to 15 years old, they were relatively affordable for teenagers like us,” Hodges recalled. “We worked on each other’s cars constantly, becoming very mechanical by necessity. We figured out how to add horsepower to just about anything — including a 427 Impala SS and my parents’ Ford LTD.

When he took possession of a decaying classic Mustang, that instinct kicked in. Rather than rebuilding the factory powertrain, Hodges decided this machine needed an infusion of modern performance and driveability.

“This standout in my collection started as a rough 1966 Mustang Fastback with a 289 engine. It belonged to a close friend and car manager, and it was exactly what we were looking for — a solid foundation for a serious build. I purchased the car, and a few years later, the transformation began,” Hodges said. “I brought the project to my longtime restoration manager, Gordon Sagerian, who has built several cars for me. Together, we laid out a vision: to create a true supercar while preserving the classic Mustang identity, using modern Ford performance upgrades throughout.”

Modern engine swaps are relatively common, but this project isn’t just Coyote-swapped; it received a transplant of one of the most exotic members of that engine family.

Voodoo Spell

“We chose the supercharged Voodoo engine and drivetrain from the GT350R. It’s a stellar example of Ford’s modern performance engineering, and since we already owned a GT350R, we knew it would deliver,” Hodges said. “The result is a 900-horsepower beast that’s smooth, straight, and street-ready — an ideal blend of raw power and refined drivability.”

While the most recent Shelby GT350R delivered 526 hp and 429 lb-ft of torque in factory form, this swap was elevated by the addition of a Whipple 3.0-liter twin-screw supercharger that nearly doubles its output at the crank with the support of Ultimate Headers stainless steel long-tube headers and a custom 3-inch exhaust with Valvetronic mufflers. The arrangement is fed by a 450-lph fuel pump and a set of 72 lb/hr fuel injectors that are under the command of the companion Whipple calibration inside the GT350R PCM.

Behind the high-revving Voodoo 5.2 is the same TREMEC 3160 six-speed manual transmission from the GT350R, which channels the boosted engine output to a Ford 9-inch rearend fitted with 3.73 gears, which spin 18-inch Alcoa aluminum Shelby GT500KR wheels wearing Nitto P285/40-18 out back.

It was those wheels that first grabbed our attention at Mustang Week Texas presented by Ford and LMR during the Cruise-In presented by LMR. As fans of the 2008-2009 Shelby GT500KRs, they immediately turned our heads, inspiring further investigation of this unique combination.

“At first glance, most people see just a nicely restored ’66 Mustang Fastback with some minor engine mods,” Hodges said. “What they don’t see is the extensive engineering hidden beneath — a fully modernized platform built to handle the power and comfort of a true supercar. Every element of this car is unique and purpose-built.”

Purpose Built

To deliver on that performance purpose, Sagaerian upgraded the suspension assigned with applying that modern power to the road. Sagerian installed a Heidts Pro-G front suspension, which includes adjustable coilover shocks, tubular control arms, a power steering rack, and motor mounts designed to accommodate all the popular Ford engines. In back, he installed the company’s bolt-in four-link rear suspension to control the aforementioned 9-inch third member. This setup includes an upper coil-over crossmember, a Panhard bar, and adjustable coil-overs.

The result is a thoroughly modern interpretation of a once worn-out classic that sports the inimitable exhaust note, midrange grunt, and high-rpm splendor of a Voodoo V8 paired with the timeless styling of a 1966 Mustang.

“Gordon took this car to Mustang Week Texas for its public debut. Although the car had been finished for over a year, we held off showing it until the right venue came along,” Hodges said. “That show, filled with true Mustang enthusiasts, was the perfect place to unveil the build. The response was overwhelming — the car won the Judges’ Pick award and another top honor.”

It also earned a spot in the Ford Muscle Texas 10, a single-eliminator contest voted for on the Ford Muscle Facebook and Instagram pages. So, keep an eye out for stories on the other Texas 10 contestants, and be sure to vote for your favorites.

The Mustang that emerges victorious will be crowned the Ford Muscle Texas 10 Champion and receive a custom piece of wall art featuring their winning ride — an epic badge of honor for any Mustang enthusiast.