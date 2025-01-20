Mustang Week Texas 2025 Introduces The Ford Muscle Texas 10

Does your Mustang have what it takes to stand out in a sea of incredible pony cars? Mustang Week Texas is thrilled to announce the Ford Muscle Texas 10 — a prestigious competition celebrating the top Mustangs to hit the Lone Star State. This is your opportunity to showcase your ride, earn national recognition, and claim ultimate bragging rights!

The Ford Muscle Texas 10: A Mustang Showdown

Ford Muscle is on the hunt for 10 exceptional Mustangs to feature in this exclusive competition. These handpicked rides will compete in a fan-driven social media showdown, where enthusiasts across the country will vote for their favorite. Think your Mustang has the style, power, and personality to take the crown? Here’s your chance to find out.

What is Mustang Week Texas?

Mustang Week Texas is the ultimate celebration of America’s most iconic pony car. Set to take place in Galveston, Texas, from April 24–27, 2025, this event is a Texas-sized evolution of the legendary Mustang Week that started in Myrtle Beach. While the original event continues running strong, Mustang Week Texas brings the thrill closer to enthusiasts in the Southwest.

Over four action-packed days, Mustang owners and fans will experience:

Autocross events that test skill and precision

Drag races for those who love straight-line speed

Car shows featuring Mustangs of all styles and eras

Burnout contests for tire-shredding fun

Drifting exhibitions showcasing control and style

Cruise-ins that celebrate the Mustang community

This is your chance to immerse yourself in the Mustang culture, meet fellow enthusiasts, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

What Makes the Ford Muscle Texas 10 Special?

Inspired by the iconic Great 8 competition from Mustang Week Myrtle Beach, the Ford Muscle Texas 10 takes the tradition to a new level. In 2024, George Muse’s Frankenboss Mustang — crafted by Duncan Brothers Customs — claimed top honors. Now, the stage is set for Texas to host a bigger and bolder version of this exciting event.

The Selection Process:

Ford Muscle’s expert team will scout the best Mustangs from all official Mustang Week Texas events. Whether you’re dominating the autocross track, ripping down the drag strip, shining at the car show, or thrilling crowds in the burnout contest, your Mustang could be among the chosen 10. This competition is open to all Mustangs — not just pristine show cars — but also street beasts, track monsters, and everything in between.

The Competition:

Once selected, the Texas 10 will battle on Ford Muscle’s social media platforms. In a single-elimination voting contest on Facebook and Instagram, fans will decide which Mustang deserves the title. It’s a thrilling face-off where the community’s voice determines the champion.

The Grand Prize:

The winner will be crowned the Ford Muscle Texas 10 Champion, earning a custom piece of wall art immortalizing their Mustang. This badge of honor is the ultimate prize for any Mustang enthusiast.

How to Enter the Texas 10

Participating in the Ford Muscle Texas 10 is easy. Here’s what you need to do:

Bring your Mustang to Mustang Week Texas 2025, and participate in any of the official events, such as:

Autocross

Drag Racing

Car Show

Burnout Contest

Drifting Exhibition

Cruise-In

Every Mustang is welcome, from show-stopping beauties to high-performance beasts.

Celebrate Mustang Passion

The Ford Muscle Texas 10 honors the dedication, creativity, and passion that define the Mustang community. It’s not just about winning; it’s about celebrating what makes these cars and their owners truly special.

Whether you’re competing or cheering from the sidelines, the Ford Muscle Texas 10 promises to be a highlight of Mustang Week Texas 2025. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this incredible event. Mark your calendar for April 24–27, 2025, and join us in Galveston for a Mustang extravaganza like no other.

Will your Mustang make history as part of the Texas 10? We can’t wait to see you there!