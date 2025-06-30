Ford Heritage Fleet Preserves Significant Blue Oval Creations

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong June 30, 2025

For decades, Ford Motor Company operated under a simple policy from Henry Ford II: “We build cars, we don’t collect them.” This meant that countless prototypes, milestone vehicles, and concept cars were sold off or destroyed. Recently, the company shared its Ford Heritage Fleet, and CBS This Morning visited to take a look at this collection of the company’s most significant vehicles, many of which were saved by passionate employees who refused to let them disappear.

As Ford Archive and Heritage Brand Manager, Ted Ryan explained, passionate employees would hide these vehicles to preserve them. “Without our employees, without their passion for the cars they built, we wouldn’t have a fleet,” he explained.

The mission to officially gather these cars began in December 2023. After seeing Ford’s well-preserved U.K. Heritage Collection, CEO Jim Farley tasked Ryan to “Go find the best of the vehicles in America and find a way to get them together.”

Ford Archive and Heritage Brand Manager, Ted Ryan (right).

The Ford Heritage Fleet is a collection of nearly 200 vehicles in the U.S., with about 50 now on display in an executive parking garage at Ford’s Dearborn headquarters. The collection includes everything from a 1938 ambulance and the 10 millionth Mustang to wild concepts like the 2007 Airstream and the 2004 Bronco that appeared in a movie with “The Rock.”

Ryan described how plant managers hid the first F-150 and the last Mustang built at the Dearborn Assembly Plant. Another manager saved the 2015 Mustang that was displayed on the Empire State Building, which was supposed to have been destroyed after the event.

The purpose of the Ford Heritage Fleet is to serve as a library of inspiration for Ford’s current employees. As Ryan noted, each vehicle “had to have a story; otherwise, you’re just keeping it just to keep stuff, and we’re not hoarders.” The collection allows designers and engineers to study the company’s evolution and learn from past projects, including “failed” experiments like an early electric Ranger, which provide valuable lessons for future vehicle engineering.

Article Sources

Ford Motor Company
https://www.ford.com/

More Stories

Ford Heritage Fleet Preserves Significant Blue Oval Creations

News

Ford Heritage Fleet Preserves Significant Blue Oval Creations

BMR’s New Rear Shock Mount Fixes S650 Mustang Weak Point

New Products

BMR’s New Rear Shock Mount Fixes S650 Mustang Weak Point

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading