SEMA 2025: WD-40 And Throtl Reveal Carbon-Fiber Ford GT Project

WD-40 and Throtl debuted their completed 2005 Ford GT project today at the SEMA Show, marking the conclusion of Throtl’s YouTube series chronicling the car’s extensive rebuild. The project brought the wrecked supercar back to life as a carbon-fiber racer with a bold livery.

The finished car stands out immediately with its motorsport-inspired look. The body wears a deep metallic blue base accented by bold yellow graphics and exposed carbon-fiber textures. The color scheme draws directly from WD-40’s signature branding and complements this first-gen Ford GT’s newly aggressive lines, which have been reshaped and widened with an authentic Doran GT2 carbon-fiber body kit. The kit’s extended fenders, vented front fascia, and large rear wing give the first-gen supercar an endurance racing-inspired look.

Under the colorful new bodywork, the car rides on Fortune Auto coilovers paired with Wilwood big brakes and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires mounted on custom three-piece HRE 305 Classic forged wheels. The stance is lower and wider than stock, with the hardware chosen to emphasize both function and style.

Mechanical upgrades include a full CSF cooling package and a custom Vibrant titanium exhaust system. Together, they give the GT a race-ready vibe while underscoring the build’s attention to performance details. Inside, Sparco SPX reclinable seats and Speedhut gauges update the cabin with a clean, modern feel without straying from the car’s driver-focused focus.

“This was one of the most challenging and rewarding projects we’ve tackled,” Throtl co-founder Evan Beckerman said. “This build is a tribute to the fans who have supported us from the beginning…”