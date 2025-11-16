SEMA 2025: Currie Modernizes The 9-Inch Rearend With Its Apex Floater

Currie Enterprises unveiled its new Apex floater, a thoroughly modern interpretation of the iconic 9-inch rearend, in Las Vegas. For a component that has been a staple of hot rodding for generations, this 9-inch is not just an update; it is a leap forward.

The classic 9-inch survived for 50 years because it’s strong and simple. But today’s street machines might need more. With soaring power levels, aggressive tire compounds, and Pro Touring builds demanding modern handling, the traditional semi-float 9-inch was never designed to withstand the immense bending loads from wide wheels and massive grip. Currie recognized that simply reinforcing the old design wasn’t enough.

The solution is a new full-float architecture. Currie engineered a new CNC-machined floater housing end that accepts a bolt-on unit bearing from a C7 Corvette. This transforms the axle, placing the vehicle’s weight entirely on the hub assembly, not the axle shaft. The axle’s only job is now to transmit torque. This is a massive leap in durability, safety, and resistance to the lateral forces of a modern build.

The most intriguing part is how it blends mechanical toughness with modern electronics. Because the Apex Floater system uses C7-style unit bearings, builders can integrate GM-style wheel-speed sensors. This opens the door to true ABS, traction control, and stability logic, all run through an aftermarket ECU. The idea of a ’69 Mustang with programmable, multi-channel ABS was science fiction a decade ago. Currie also designed it for builders, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of Wilwood brakes (from 11- to 14-inch) and multiple bolt patterns.

This isn’t just about making the 9-inch relevant; it’s about ushering it into a new era. The Apex Floater is a brilliantly executed piece of engineering that modernizes a cornerstone of the muscle car world without losing its soul.