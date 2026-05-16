Finding the perfect balance between classic truck styling and modern performance can create challenges. Upgrading a vintage chassis to handle massive horsepower requires serious engineering, especially when planning a heavy engine swap. Thankfully, securing big V8 powerplants just got easier because Ridetech recently released two new Ford motor mount kits specifically engineered for classic trucks.

Building a custom 1965 to 1979 F-100 means choosing the exact right heartbeat for your unique project. The performance aftermarket scene is embracing the modern 7.3-liter Godzilla engine as it becomes widely available as a fresh crate motor or a lucky salvage-yard find. To fully support this massive modern V-8, Ridetech developed a strong bolt-in solution that works seamlessly with its independent front suspension cradle.

If you prefer keeping things purely old-school, you can opt for the big-block mounts. These support the legendary 385-series engine family, which includes the classic 370-, 429-, and 460-cubic-inch variants. Both of these new Ford motor mount kits join the company’s existing lineup that already accommodates the Blue Oval’s small-block, FE, and Coyote platforms. Each bracket helps you easily pair huge horsepower with rack-and-pinion steering alongside air or coilover suspension setups.

Ridetech proudly designs and manufactures everything inside its ISO 9001-certified facility right in the USA. It constructs each bracket using precision laser-cut and MIG-welded mild steel for maximum structural strength. A sleek black powder coat provides an attractive and highly durable finish that easily endures harsh road conditions. Every package also includes heavy-duty Grade 8 installation hardware to guarantee a secure fit.

Dropping heavy iron into a classic chassis no longer requires endless fabrication or sketchy guesswork. Utilizing proper Ford motor mount kits ensures your custom suspension geometry works exactly as intended under incredibly heavy engine loads. It doesn’t matter if you choose modern Godzilla power or traditional big-block Ford muscle because these engineered brackets perfectly support your powerplant while delivering modern handling for countryside cruises or aggressive weekend autocross events.