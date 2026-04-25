Feed Your Mustang With Enough Fuel For Four-Digit Horsepower

Ensuring that your Mustang has enough high-octane fuel to feed as much as 2,000 horsepower might seem like a daunting task. However, thanks to the crew at SPE Motorsport, there is a simple solution in the form of a clever drop-in upgrade called the Tetrad Fuel Pump Module.

This completely billet unit eliminates the need for messy hoses and flimsy brackets. Builders can drop the Tetrad Fuel Pump Module directly into factory tanks for the 2011-2021 Mustang, 2016-2020 GT350, and 2020-2021 GT500 models. This arrangement secures up to four 39mm diameter fuel pumps, allowing you to load it with popular 255-, 340-, 450-, 470- or massive 525-LPH pumps. Running four of those larger units provides enough flow to support over 2,400 horsepower on E85. The fully anodized finish protects the assembly from corrosive fuels over time, while fuel routes smoothly through a massive -10 AN outlet and an -8 AN return line.

Customizing the setup remains incredibly simple for enthusiasts. A patented seal allows wiring to pass through securely. This unique seal compresses perfectly when you bolt the top billet flange down. It gives builders the absolute freedom to start with just one or two pumps and wire in more later as their horsepower goals grow. The system accepts the factory sending unit and utilizes the original saddle tank siphon. A unified fuel plenum pressurizes the siphon circuit, meaning pump placement never interrupts the flow. An integrated return line drops to the bottom of the tank and uses dual-side diffusing to eliminate fuel aeration.

Pushing a modern Mustang to extreme limits requires reliable hardware that comfortably handles massive fuel demands. Upgrading your fuel system should not require hacking apart the factory tank or running unreliable components. Instead, you need a proven solution. The Tetrad Fuel Pump Module gives Mustang, GT350, and GT500 owners a highly adaptable way to feed their engines and safely reach their ultimate performance goals.