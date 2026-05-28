Open the hood of a heavily modified machine, and the factory radiator cap can be a buzzkill. Gearheads spend countless hours and thousands of dollars upgrading their engine compartments, only to stare at a cheap plastic cap sitting right on top of the cooling reservoir. Ready to fix that glaring aesthetic flaw is SPE Motorsport’s Billet Radiator Cap (P/N SPE-S100443; $45). Swapping out that brittle factory component instantly elevates the entire look of the front engine bay.

Factory cooling system components rarely age well over time. Constant thermal cycles bake the original plastic covers until they eventually crack and fail at the worst possible moment. Upgrading to CNC-machined 6061 billet aluminum eliminates that common weakness. Thanks to SPE Motorsport, you can now turn a piece of raw metal into a precision component that can ensure maximum durability under the hood.

Throwing the new SPE Motorsport Billet Radiator Cap onto the reservoir adds a sleek touch to the overall cooling system. Engineers treated the metal with a rich, black-anodized finish. Applying that protective dark coating provides intense corrosion resistance against harsh engine fluids and winter road grime. Matching the rest of the company’s billet component lineup, this upgrade ties the whole engine bay together perfectly.

Securing the SPE Motorsport Billet Radiator Cap requires absolutely zero cutting, drilling, or fabrication. Simply unscrewing the ugly factory eyesore allows the new metal unit to twist directly into place without any fight, and it is compatible with most Fords that still run the factory radiator cap.