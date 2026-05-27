Mustang Week Adds Florida Event Kicking Off In March 2027

You’ve read right, Mustang Week is expanding to a third event! This time, the ever-popular Mustang and Ford Festival is taking the show to the Tampa Bay area in Florida, March 10-13, 2027.

A Third Destination. A Whole New Energy.

This isn’t a shuffle. This isn’t a replacement. Mustang Week Charlotte and Mustang Week Texas aren’t going anywhere. What the Mustang Week team has built here is something additive, a third pillar in what is becoming a genuine national circuit for Ford enthusiasts.

“Mustang Week Florida, we are calling it Spring Break Edition, and it is exactly what it sounds like: Mustang Week with a completely different vibe,” said James Lawrence, Owner of Mustang Week. “We’re bringing everything people love about Mustang Week to Florida, which is one of the best places in the country for Mustang and Ford enthusiasts. Between the weather, the beaches, the vacation opportunities, and the car culture, this is going to be a special event.”

Florida has always had a deep, passionate Ford community, and the Tampa Bay area gives this event a backdrop that fits the ticket perfectly. This is a place where you can spend the morning pushing your car through autocross, the afternoon showing off at the cruise in, and the evening with your feet in the sand. Mustang Week has always been about more than just cars; it’s a destination experience you share with fellow enthusiasts, and nowhere does destination better than Florida in March.

The Schedule

The Mustang Week Florida playbook looks familiar in the best ways, with a lineup built for maximum seat time, maximum spectacle, and maximum fun across multiple venues throughout the Tampa Bay area.

It all gets rolling on Wednesday with an exclusive VIP Track Day at Motor Enclave, one of Florida’s premier performance driving facilities, giving participants the chance to properly stretch their cars’ legs from day one. That evening, the Kickoff Party takes over Motor Enclave with music, food, drinks, and a cruise-in that sets the tone for everything to come.

Thursday shifts the action over to Showtime Speedway for a full day of straight-line speed and sideways action, as drag racing and drifting share the stage in a combination that never gets old. Hard launches, big tire smoke, and the kind of motorsports energy that reminds you exactly why you got into this hobby in the first place.

Then Friday and Saturday bring the main event. Tropicana Field becomes the beating heart of Mustang Week Florida for two full days, featuring the all-Mustang car show, the Fabulous Fords Friday cruise-in, drifting exhibitions, autocross, vendors, displays, and fan experiences that will make this feel like the enthusiast event of the early 2027 season.

Mark It Down

Mustang Week Florida: Spring Break Edition is shaping up to be the kind of early-season event that sets the tone for the entire year. A reminder of why this community is unlike anything else in the automotive world. Whether you’re hauling your build down on a trailer or driving it straight to Tampa, March 10-13, 2027, needs to be on your calendar.

Tickets, registration, and full event details are coming soon. Head to MustangWeek.com and stay locked in; you won’t want to miss a single announcement.