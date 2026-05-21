Six decades after the original Bronco rolled onto the scene, the off-road icon will take center stage at the 2026 Carlisle Ford Nationals. Held June 5-7 at the Carlisle Fairgrounds in Pennsylvania, the annual Blue Oval gathering is set to celebrate the Bronco’s 60th anniversary with more than 60 historically significant examples spanning all six generations of the SUV.

The event organizers say more than 300 Broncos are already registered for the event, and the featured display sounds like a history lesson in Ford four-wheel-drive performance.

Early Bronco fans will find all three original body styles represented, including roadsters, half-cabs, and wagons from the 1966-1977 era. Several unusual examples are slated to appear as well, including military Broncos, a Bronco reportedly used for security detail at President Nixon’s Western White House, and the one-off “Boss Bronco” concept assembled by Ford’s legendary Kar-Kraft skunkworks operation.

The event also highlights just how broad the Bronco lineup became over the decades. Everything from the compact Bronco II to the modern Bronco Sport and high-performance Bronco Raptor will be on display. Ford’s 60th Anniversary 6G U13 concept is also scheduled to appear as part of the showcase.

Rows of Broncos from every generation will line the Carlisle Fairgrounds during the 2026 Carlisle Ford Nationals, including rare early Broncos, modern Bronco Raptors, race trucks, and special-edition models celebrating 60 years of Ford off-road heritage. (Photo Credit: Carlisle Events)

Of course, Bronco racing history will be impossible to ignore. The display includes the 1968 Baja 1000-winning Bronco piloted by Al and Bobby Unser, the 1969 Mexican 1000 overall winner driven by Rod Hall, and a Stroppe Baja Bronco that famously raced the 1971 Baja 500 while towing a travel trailer. Carl Jackson, who drove that unique Baja racer, is expected to attend alongside fellow Bronco racers Joel Silverstein and noted Bronco historian Todd Zuercher.

One of only 50 Bronco DR race trucks built by Ford Performance and Multimatic, plus the Liberty Firearms Institute Bronco Raptor, fresh off competition at the NORRA Baja event, will represent modern off-road competition hardware. Dirt drag racers, mud trucks, rock crawlers, and even a Bronco that recently competed at King of the Hammers are expected to round out the display.

Beyond the featured displays, the Bronco celebration at Carlisle will bring together more than 300 Broncos ranging from unrestored survivors and historic race trucks to modern off-road builds and overland rigs.

Combined with special guests, rare concept vehicles, and some of the most influential Broncos ever campaigned in competition, the 2026 Carlisle Ford Nationals is shaping up to be one of the biggest Bronco gatherings in recent memory. If you want to experience six decades of Ford 4×4 history in one place, check out the event site for complete details, registration information, and spectator ticket options.