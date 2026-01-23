The 830HP Shelby GT350/TA Brings Trans Am Tech To The Street

Amid the spectacle at Barrett-Jackson’s huge Scottsdale auction, Shelby American brought performance into the spotlight by showing off its latest GT350 and Super Snake models. The legendary outfit also pulled the cover off another exciting offering with a laser-focused mission to deliver real track capability with a splash of racing nostalgia. Created to mark the 60th anniversary of the Trans Am racing series, the 2026 Shelby GT350/TA balances racing performance and street style.

This sports car is designed to be competitive on both the street and track… — Gary Patterson, Shelby American

Shelby-built Mustangs played a key role in helping Ford Motor Company secure the inaugural Trans Am Manufacturers’ Championship in 1966, and that competition-first mindset shaped every decision behind the GT350/TA. Working closely with Turn Key Automotive, Shelby American developed the car using the same engineering philosophy and many of the same components that will underpin its future Trans Am-spec race program.

The GT350/TA’s front end combines a carbon fiber Trans Am–inspired splitter, functional dive planes, and mesh grille openings that feed brake ducts and cooling systems designed for sustained high-speed track use. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

“Nineteen sixty-six was a dominant year for Shelby American in motor racing,” Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American, said. “Shelby American helped Ford Motor Company win the FIA World Sportscar Championship, largely thanks to the legendary victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, along with the SCCA B-production series with the Shelby GT350. Shelby’s efforts were vital in Ford’s overall Trans-Am success, as the Mustangs’ points helped it win the first-ever Manufacturers’ Championship. We’re returning to those racing roots with this limited-edition car, which also portends many elements of our future Trans Am spec race car.”

Built For Speed

While the GT350/TA remains street legal, it offers few concessions for casual use. A Whipple-supercharged V8 powers the package, boosting the Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter V8 beyond 830 horsepower on pump 93-octane fuel. Paired with a high-efficiency intercooler, a dedicated engine calibration, and an Extreme Engine Cooling package, it is ready for sustained on-track performance.

Channeling that output to the rearend is a six-speed manual transmission and a short-throw shifter. There is no automatic option, reinforcing the GT350/TA’s focus as a driver’s car. On the business end of the power funnelled through the manual transmission are extreme-duty halfshafts; hardened, extended-length wheel studs; and a Trans Am-spec limited-slip TruTrac rear differential. A remote pump and dedicated heat exchanger manage differential temperatures during extended sessions, helping maintain consistency as lap counts climb.

The GT350/TA’s Whipple supercharged Coyote 5.0-liter V8 belts out more than 830 horsepower on 93-octane fuel. It is supported by a high-efficiency intercooler, Shelby Performance calibration, and an Extreme Engine Cooling package engineered for repeated hot laps. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

Chassis development pushes the GT350/TA firmly into Trans Am territory. Fully adjustable Trans Am-spec coilover struts with Torrington bearings and remote reservoirs handle front suspension duties, while matching fully adjustable remote-reservoir shocks control the rear. Shelby installs its full-floating Trans Am-spec sway bars with adjustable end links at both ends, giving owners the ability to fine-tune balance for different tracks and conditions. Additional reinforcements include jacking rails, rear subframe stiffening, adjustable tow links, and billet aluminum vertical links, which all work together to improve rigidity and response.

Shelby selected the Pro-System Alcon Endurance brake package to deliver repeatable stopping power under extreme heat. The system sits behind gloss-black Forgeline VX1S racing wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires built to Trans Am specs. Built for sustained performance lap after lap, the combination prioritizes stability, pedal feel, and confidence during long sessions.

Slippery Style

More than just a horsepower upgrade, the GT350/TA received plenty of aerodynamic enhancements. Shelby integrated a full carbon fiber aero package designed to manage airflow, increase stability, and enhance cooling at speed. A Trans Am–inspired front splitter, carbon dive planes, upper and lower grille inserts, and carbon fender ducting work together at the nose. Carbon rockers with vertical stabilizers clean up airflow along the flanks, while an adjustable Trans Am–approved rear spoiler teams with a carbon ducktail and a carbon rear diffuser that incorporates an integrated differential cooler.

“We spent an incredible amount of attention on enhancing the aerodynamics on this car,” Vince LaViolette, Vice President of Operations and Senior Designer at Shelby American, said. “From revised front splitters to the new hood and upgraded rear diffuser, this car is even better at slicing through the wind. We have more aggressive suspension pieces, Trans Am spec wheels and tires, and upgraded cooling systems to ensure peak performance, lap after lap.”

A carbon fiber rear diffuser with an integrated differential cooler anchors the tail, working alongside a quad-outlet exhaust, GT350R muffler, and adjustable Trans Am-approved rear spoiler to balance downforce and thermal control. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

Those upgrades include a Shelby Performance aluminum hood with carbon fiber air extraction adorned by a painted Shelby ghost graphic. Carbon fiber mirror covers and a carbon tail panel finish the exterior, with buyers choosing between GT350/TA graphics or a subdued 60th Trans Am ghost graphic. Shelby offers the car in Grabber Blue, Oxford White, Shadow Black, Orange Fury, Carbonized Gray, and Race Red, each finished with coordinated Shelby Racing Team graphics and GT350/TA door markings.

Inside, Shelby pushed the car closer to race-car territory while retaining street legality. A TIG-welded 4130 chrome-moly four-point cage forms the structural backbone of the cabin, protected by carbon fiber covers. Carbon fiber trim spans the dash and door panels, while a leather-wrapped console houses a carbon fiber shifter surround and shifter handle. Shelby Performance leather seats with embroidered logos hold the driver in place, and serialized dash badging identifies each as a limited-production performer.

2026 Shelby GT350/TA Upgrades

Carbon fiber appears throughout the GT350/TA, from the front splitter and fender ducting to the rockers, decklid panel, rear diffuser, mirror covers, and interior trim, reducing weight while improving airflow management and high-speed stability. Meanwhile, massive Alcon brakes with robust wheel studs ensure that the GT350/TA can reliably throw out the anchor as it heads into a turn. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

Exterior

Aluminum Vented Shelby Performance Hood with Carbon Fiber Air Extraction (Mesh Grilles)

Painted Shelby Graphic over Carbon Hood applique

Shelby Performance Front Fascia with Mesh Grille

GT350/TA Door Graphic

Shelby Racing Team quarter panel graphic

Trans AM 60th and GT350/TA Painted Rear Deck Panel

Carbon Fiber Radiator Engine Closeout

Carbon Fiber Exterior Mirror Covers

Interior

Carbon Fiber Instrument Panel Trim

Carbon Fiber Door Panel Trim

Leather Wrapped Console with Carbon Fiber Console Shifter Surround

Shelby Performance Leather Seats with Shelby Embroidery

Carbon Fiber Shifter Handle

GT350/TA badging

Shelby Serialized Dash Panel

Shelby Floormats

Shelby Door Sill Plates

4130 Chrome-Moly Tig-Welded Four-Point Cage

Aerodynamics

Carbon Fiber Lower Fascia Splitter – Trans AM inspired

Carbon Fiber Right- and Left-Hand Dive Planes

Carbon Fiber Upper and Lower Grille Inserts

Carbon Fiber Fender Ducting with Mesh Grilles

Carbon Fiber Rockers with Vertical Stabilizer

Carbon Fiber Trans Am Approved Rear Wing (Adjustable) with Shelby “ghosted” logo

Shelby Carbon Fiber Ducktail Spoiler

Carbon Fiber Decklid Vanity panel with painted Trans AM 60th and GT350/TA logos

Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser with Integrated Diff Cooler

Performance

Shelby 830+Horsepower Whipple Supercharger System with High-Efficiency Intercooler

Shelby Performance Engine Calibration

Shelby Extreme Engine Cooling Package

High Flow Quad Outlet Rear Exhaust (Black Tips)

Extreme Duty Performance Half Shafts

Short-Throw Shifter

Hardened Extended Length Wheel Studs

Front Struts: Trans Am spec Coil Over with Torrington Bearing (Fully Adjustable and Remote Reservoir)

Rear Shock Absorbers: Trans Am Spec (Fully Adjustable and Remote Reservoir)

Chassis Stiffening: Jacking Rails, Rear Subframe Stiffening, Adjustable Tow Links, Billet Aluminum Vertical Links

Sway Bar: Front Adjustable End Links, Full Floating Trans Am spec

Sway Bar: Rear Adjustable End Links, Full Floating Trans Am spec

Rear Differential Trans Am Spec Limited Split Tru Track with Remote Pump and Heat Exchanger

Forgeline VX1S Racing Wheels with Gloss Black Finish and Pirelli P-Zero Performance Tires

Pro-System Alcon Endurance Brake Package Trans Am spec

Easy Access Front Tie Downs

Limited Production

All of the GT350/TA models will be built in Michigan in collaboration with Turn Key Automotive, whose experience as an approved Trans Am vehicle builder heavily influenced the car’s layout and hardware selection. That partnership also extends to a track-only Trans Am-spec version already in development, with plans for official competition during the 2026 Trans Am season.

The cockpit blends street legality with race intent, featuring a TIG-welded chrome-moly four-point cage, carbon fiber trim, Shelby Performance leather seats, a carbon fiber shifter handle, and serialized GT350/TA dash badging. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

“The 2026 Shelby GT350/TA is an amazing car that builds upon the 60th anniversary model Shelby GT350R that we introduced last year,” Gary Patterson, President of Shelby American, added. “This sports car is designed to be competitive on both the street and track. Our motorsports roots are deep, and we continue to bring that championship DNA to every car we build.”

Production is limited to 70 Shelby GT350/TA models for 2026, with all cars sold directly through Shelby American. Pricing starts at $219,995, including the cost of a 401A-optioned 2026 Mustang GT Fastback with a manual transmission. The official Shelby Registry will officially document each example.