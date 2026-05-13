Ford isn’t slowing down its Mustang GTD victory lap. Fresh off improving upon its sub-7-minute Nürburgring lap, the Blue Oval is rolling out a patriotic special edition that leans heavily into the machine’s all-American backstory. The freshened Mustang GTD Spirit of America package celebrates the creativity and engineering that pushed the Mustang GTD program from an ambitious concept to one of the quickest production cars to ever conquer the Green Hell.

Timed to coincide with America’s 250th birthday celebrations, the latest Mustang GTD Spirit of America package takes its name from legendary land-speed racer whose jet-powered Spirit of America machines rewrote the record books in the 1960s. Ford says that same fearless approach inspired the Mustang GTD team as it chased the world’s best sports cars at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, where the car recorded a blistering 6:40.835 lap time.

The latest Mustang GTD Spirit of America combines a Performance White exterior with asymmetrical Race Red and Lightning Blue graphics inspired by the Mustang tri-bar design. Exposed carbon-fiber elements, aggressive cooling openings, and a deep front splitter reinforce the car’s Nürburgring-developed aerodynamic focus. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

“While the Spirit of America name honors Craig Breedlove — the aerospace technician who used a $500 jet engine to become the first person to break the 600-mph land speed barrier — this Mustang GTD salutes the American ingenuity required to take on the world’s best sports cars,” Joe Bellino, Mustang GTD Brand Manager, said. “It is the same philosophy that drove the Mustang GTD team to conquer the Nürburgring in 6:40.835, making it one of the fastest cars to ever lap the storied German track.”

Patriotic & Potent

The latest Mustang GTD Spirit of America package starts with a Performance White exterior accented by Race Red and Lightning Blue graphics arranged in an asymmetrical pattern inspired by the Mustang tri-bar design. The graphics stretch across the GTD’s dramatic bodywork and intentionally leave several carbon-fiber elements exposed, including portions of the front splitter, rocker panels, rear diffuser, and massive rear wing.

Underneath the patriotic livery, the same advanced Mustang GTD hardware developed to deliver elite track performance remains. Motivated by a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, which produces 815 horsepower, the Mustang GTD gallops to a 202-mph top speed.

The Performance Package is standard with this spec, which means the car continues to benefit from the same race-inspired aerodynamic and chassis systems that shaped its Nürburgring success. The Mustang GTD features extensive carbon-fiber bodywork, active aerodynamics, and a rear-mounted eight-speed dual-clutch transaxle designed to optimize weight distribution. The semi-active suspension system can also lower the car in Track Mode to improve high-speed stability and aerodynamic efficiency during aggressive driving. Beyond the factory upgrades, this one also gains some lightweight, stylish swagger in the form of Forgeline wheels.

The application window for North American buyers interested in purchasing a Mustang GTD Spirit of America remains open through May 18. As with the standard Mustang GTD, Ford will carefully select buyers for the limited-production supercar.