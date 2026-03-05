Even A Mustang GTD Supercar Is Sexier With Forgeline Wheels

The Mustang GTD might be the ultimate evolution of Ford’s pony car to date, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t benefit from modifications. The most dramatic appearance upgrade for any ride is a set of wheels, and a case in point is the Forgeline forged monoblock VV1R wheels that enhanced a pair of supercars from the Icon Motorsports stable.

Built to reset expectations for what a street-legal Mustang can do, the Ford Mustang GTD is powered by a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 rated at 815 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. The rear-mounted eight-speed dual-clutch transaxle, carbon-fiber bodywork, active aerodynamics with drag-reduction capability, and carbon-ceramic brakes position it squarely in supercar territory. With a targeted top speed of 202 mph and a Nürburgring lap time in the sub-7-minute range, this isn’t your everyday pony car; it is a race car in street car clothing.

The black Mustang GTD sits on 20×12 front and 21×12.5 rear Forgeline VV1R wheels in Satin Performance Gold. The aggressive, concave profile emphasizes the car’s wide-track stance while clearing massive carbon-ceramic brakes and wearing Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R rubber designed to handle 800-plus horsepower and serious lateral load. (Photo Credit: Forgeline Wheels)

Even so, the right wheel and tire package can sharpen both the look and the response of a car operating at this level. That’s where the Forgeline Motorsports VV1R comes into play. The one-piece forged monoblock is machined from 6061-T6 aluminum and engineered to handle serious motorsport loads while keeping weight in check. Reduced unsprung and rotational mass translates directly to improved steering feel, sharper transient response, and better ride control under load, which are benefits you can feel the moment you turn in hard or roll into the throttle on corner exit.

On the black GTD from Icon Motorsports, the 20×12-inch front and 21×12.5-inch rear VV1R wheels finished in Satin Performance Gold completely change the attitude of the car. The deep concave profile and aggressive Y-spoke layout accentuate the GTD’s wide track and massive brake package, while framing the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires that let the chassis dig in and rip. Against the black bodywork, the gold finish highlights the wheel design without overpowering the car’s carbon-fiber aero elements.

Forgeline’s VV1R is a one-piece forged monoblock wheel machined from 6061-T6 aluminum and engineered for high-load track use. The deep-concave, Y-spoke design balances stiffness and weight reduction, cutting unsprung and rotational mass to sharpen steering response, improve transient handling, and maintain durability under repeated hard braking and cornering. (Photo Credit: Forgeline Wheels)

The white GTD Spirit of America edition takes a different approach. Celebrating American ingenuity with its red-and-blue graphics package, the limited model gets a set of VV1Rs in Satin Azure Blue that play off the livery in a way that feels intentional rather than flashy. The color choice ties the patriotic theme together, while the forged construction ensures the wheels are more than cosmetic. With the same staggered, wide footprint, the Spirit of America looks ready to eat up high-speed sweepers as confidently as it commands attention at a cars-and-coffee.

In practical terms, the stock GTD wheels are already engineered for extreme duty. However, for owners who want to personalize their supercars without compromising capability, the VV1R is an attractive upgrade. The forged construction supports the GTD’s immense grip and braking forces, and the bespoke finishes elevate the car’s visual impact to match its 800-plus-horsepower performance envelope.

The white Mustang GTD Spirit of America edition wears VV1R wheels finished in Satin Azure Blue, a bold contrast to its red-and-blue heritage graphics. The forged monoblock construction combines high load capacity with reduced unsprung weight, reinforcing the GTD’s track-focused suspension and aerodynamic package while elevating its patriotic presentation. (Photo Credit: Forgeline Wheels)

The Mustang GTD doesn’t need help turning heads. Yet with these Forgeline forged monoblocks underneath it, even Ford’s most hardcore production Mustang looks sharper and even more ready to lean even harder into everything that makes it special.