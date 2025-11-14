Our Fox Dreams Project Adds Traction, Style, And Stopping Power

After finishing the BMR suspension upgrade on our Fox Dreams project, we turned our attention to the business end of the build with brakes, wheels, and tires. Melissa Lawrence’s 1993 Mustang LX convertible is more than just a nostalgic rebuild. It’s a dream reborn and meant to balance everyday drivability with the kind of performance she wished her first limited-edition Mustang had back in the day.

With a plan for a Vortech-blown stroker small-block under the hood in the future, Fox Dreams needed modern stopping power and better traction to match its newfound backbone. That meant upgrading everything from the hubs out with Baer Brakes, LMR wheels, and Toyo Proxes R1R tires. The combination keeps the car’s classic look intact while bringing its performance and safety into the modern era.

“The factory brakes are just terrible. They have small rotors and single-piston, cast-iron calipers. The brakes are undersized for the vehicle, and being cast-iron, they have poor heat dissipation and poor recovery,” Rick Elam, Sales Manager at Baer Brakes, explained. “Once the brakes get heat-soaked, they fade terribly. Most Mustang owners modify their cars, and the brakes are hardly adequate for a stock vehicle, and on top of that, the rear brakes are drums.”

Reining In The Fox

When it comes to updating Fox braking systems, Baer’s systems are as close to a plug-and-play performance solution as you’ll find. These systems bring contemporary technology to a classic platform, transforming pedal feel, stopping distance, and fade resistance, all while fitting behind 17-inch wheels.

“In simple terms, the brake is a complete system and needs to be matched correctly to work properly. If you use the incorrect bore size master or a rear caliper with too much piston area (compared to the front), the brake will not perform correctly,” Elam said. “Upgrading a brake on a car is more than just hanging larger brake calipers and rotors; it is making sure the package is optimized and working correctly together.”

Up front, the Baer T4 front brake kit (P/N 4261276S) uses 13-inch, one-piece, zinc-plated rotors that are vented and slotted for improved cooling and off-gassing. The forged aluminum four-piston T4 calipers use staggered stainless pistons for better heat control and improved pad wear. The system bolts directly to 1994-2004 Mustang spindles, so if you are installing this system on a Fox like ours, you’ll need to upgrade your car to the later hardware.

“Baer started with the Fox Mustang, and we are very familiar with the platform. We offer a variety of options for the Mustang with stock OE spindles, as well as SN-95 spindle upgrades,” Elam said. “We are also one of the few (if not the only) that offers turnkey packages in four and five-lug. We offer complete solutions that are direct bolt-on, easy to install, and work properly as a complete kit.”

With proper spacing and shimming, the setup centers perfectly on the rotor without the need for major modifications. Combined with high-friction ceramic pads and stainless braided hoses, this system gives consistent, linear stopping even after repeated hard use.

After removing the factory calipers and rotors, the Baer brackets bolt directly to the Fox spindle using supplied hardware. The rotor hat is aligned and secured to the hub with thread locker, ensuring concentric fitment and vibration-free rotation. Be sure to use thread locker on those caliper bolts and torque them to spec, as you don’t want those babies vibrating loose as you dive into a turn.

The rear kit (P/N 4262236S) is designed specifically to work with “late big Ford ends,” which we specified when ordering our Moser M88. This detail ensures that the SS4+ calipers and rotors line up correctly. Like the front, the rear setup uses forged four-piston calipers, vented rotors, and full-floating mounts for even pad wear.

“The front is our Track4 brake package, and this is a large four-piston caliper mounted to a 13-inch diameter rotor, and the rear is our SS4 that features a smaller rear four-piston caliper mounted to a 12-inch rotor with a drum-in-the-hat parking brake,” Elam explained. “This is a significantly larger brake kit with more pad volume, larger directional rotors (to help cool better), and larger aluminum calipers. This brake is more than enough for the 650 horsepower that is planned for this vehicle, and the caliper features a common OE pad shape, so a wide variety of friction materials are available for whatever the intended use might be. This package works great in a variety of 17-inch and larger wheels and will fill the wheels out nicely.”

The T4 calipers mount to the bracket with precision shims for perfect centering on the rotor. Stainless braided lines connect cleanly to factory hard lines using the supplied banjo fittings and crush washers.

Once both systems were bled with DOT 4 fluid, the difference was immediate. Pedal feel firmed up, response was sharper, and fade was non-existent, even during aggressive test stops. Fox Dreams now stops like a car with twice its sticker price, and it looks great doing it.

With the Moser M88’s late big Ford ends, the Baer rear caliper brackets bolt up cleanly. The rotor slides over the axle flange, and the caliper is torqued into position with even pad spacing. The built-in drum-in-hat parking brake mechanism is adjusted manually for proper holding force.

“They are a big cosmetic upgrade. The zinc will help limit rust, and the rotor surface modifications will help reduce any pad outgassing issues if driven more aggressively,” Elam said. “For most street applications, this is the most popular due to its look. Keep in mind that all our rotors are cast directional and designed to be drilled (directly behind the cooling vane for added durability). We are not drilling OEM castings. However, for any competition use, we also offer a slot-only finish.”

Classic Chrome Ponies

You can’t upgrade brakes like we did and keep the old wheels. For this phase, we wanted wheels that retained the Limited Edition’s factory look while adding a performance edge. That’s where Late Model Restoration’s Chrome Pony Wheel Kit (P/N WK-1007ZBR5) entered the chat.

“Featuring the factory 5×4.5 lug pattern and a cast aluminum construction, these one-piece wheels are chrome plated to add great styling to any color hatch, convertible, or coupe Mustang,” LMR says of these wheels. “Weighing in at 25 and 26 pounds each, this wheel is lighter than most factory wheels to keep your Fox lightweight. This Pony wheel kit includes four Ford Licensed center caps, keeping the Mustang authenticity intact…”

Cast from one-piece aluminum, these chrome LMR Pony wheels feature OE-style offsets (17x8-inch +19mm front, 17x10-inch +25mm rear) that maintain ideal suspension geometry. The chrome finish is triple-plated for durability, and each wheel clears up to 13-inch rotors like our Baer units, while preserving that classic five-spoke Fox look.

The kit includes 17×8-inch fronts and 17×10-inch rears — the perfect stagger for a street-driven Fox. The 17-inch diameter clears the Baer brakes comfortably, and the chrome finish gives off just the right amount of early ‘90s flash. Best of all, these wheels retain factory-style offsets and hub bores, so they fit without spacers or extra hardware.

Mounted up, the stance is just right, and the chrome five-spoke wheels accent the factory Canary Yellow paint just the way Ford intended.

Toyo Treads

With the brakes and wheels sorted, we turned to Toyo Tires for a modern, performance-oriented tire that wouldn’t punish Melissa or her passengers on the street. The Toyo Proxes R1R was an easy choice. Designed for serious enthusiasts, the R1R blends near-R-compound grip with everyday manners.

“Featuring a look all on its own, the Proxes R1R has a dynamic arrowhead tread pattern for excellent water drainage and wet performance. Its wide footprint delivers both ultimate handling and an aggressive appearance to give your car the edge. A product of Toyo’s T-mode advanced computer design technology, the Proxes R1R incorporates a high-grip compound working in concert with an autocross-inspired casing,” Toyo described when these tires debuted. “Additional features of the Proxes R1R include a rim protector molded into the sidewall to help protect expensive wheels from curb damage. A high steel side ply ensures a rapid steering response, while a spiral-wound cap ply contributes to high-speed stability.”

The 245/45ZR17 front and 275/40ZR17 rear Toyo Proxes R1Rs use a high-grip, silica-rich compound and reinforced sidewalls for precise response. The tread blocks are tuned for progressive feedback, making them ideal for street and occasional autocross use.

The tread pattern features wide circumferential grooves and large shoulder blocks for stability under load. Its high-silica compound grips hard under braking and acceleration but stays predictable when pushed to the limit.

We fitted 245/45ZR17s up front (P/N 145080) and 275/40ZR17s in the rear (P/N 145110). This combination maintains proper rolling diameter while offering ample sidewall for comfort and plenty of width for traction. Together, the Toyos and Baers make the Fox feel planted, responsive, and downright modern.

With fresh LIQUI MOLY fluids ensuring durability, a Silver Sport/TREMEC TKX five-speed manual transmission and a Moser M88 rearend providing strength, Baer Brakes delivering control, a BMR Suspension supplying the hook, and the LMR/Toyo combo putting it all to the ground, Fox Dreams feels reborn. Melissa’s convertible may be a classic, but behind the wheel, it combines retro vibes with modern performance prowess.