The chase scene in Bullitt is one of the most iconic in film history, and the Mustangs driven by Steve McQueen inspired replicas and production models years later. Now, REC Watches is offering a limited run of watches that the King of Cool would be proud to wear because they were built with bits of one of the original movie cars.

This is the REC Watches Project Bullitt 558 timepiece. Its semi-skeletonized Highland Green fumé dial blends period-correct Bullitt color with modern depth, revealing the skeletonized barrel beneath. Swiss Super-Luminova (Grade X1 GL, green) on the hands keeps it legible in low light. It is subtle, functional, and carries the original Bullitt Mustang’s understated vibe. (Photo Credit: REC Watches)

Dubbed the Project Bullitt 558, this watch goes beyond green paint and retro cues. Each watch carries actual material from the original movie stunt car. This 1968 Ford Mustang GT 390 Fastback is the same Highland Green fastback that handled the jumps, the landings, and the repeated high-speed runs through San Francisco’s hills.

While its sister car (VIN 559, which sold for big money at auction) handled the beauty shots, VIN 558 was the one set up to take a beating, with reinforced shock mounts, stiffer springs, and a heavy-duty four-speed that held together as speeds pushed past 110 mph during filming.

During restoration, a section of the original taillight panel couldn’t be reused, so it was set aside and repurposed in these watches as a “DNA ring” inside the caseback. It’s a small detail, but it’s original material from the car, and there’s only so much of it to go around. Each watch is individually serialized to indicate its rarity and authenticity.

Classic Style

From there, the design sticks to the same clean and mean approach that made the Bullitt Mustang resonate decades after the movie debuted. The semi-skeletonized Highland Green dial keeps things clean, with just enough transparency to show what’s moving underneath. Power comes from REC’s in-house RC-B558 automatic movement, built on an AMT3000 base and spec’d with a 56-hour power reserve, 28,800 vibrations per hour, and accuracy rated at ±5 seconds per day. The skeletonized barrel is visible from both sides, backed by an oversized concave rotor that adds some visual heft.

Integrated into the inner caseback is Project Bullitt 558’s DNA Ring, which is machined from the stunt car’s original taillight panel. This sheetmetal survived the high-speed jumps and impacts of filming, but wasn’t viable as part of the car’s restoration. Each ring is engraved with an individual serial number, directly linking the watch to a finite portion of VIN 558. Limited to 1,486 pieces due to the available Bullitt source material, the Project Bullitt 558 is individually serialized, with pricing set at $4,495 and a current preorder offer available ahead of full production and February 2027 delivery. (Photo Credit: REC Watches)

The case measures 38.5mm with a 43.73mm lug-to-lug, so it wears compact without feeling slight. Sapphire crystal with triple anti-reflective coating, 316L stainless construction, and 50 meters of water resistance round out the hardware, while the quick-release double calfskin strap and green Super-Luminova keep the Bullitt tie-ins subtle.

Production of these ultra-cool timepieces is capped at 1,486 pieces based on the available material, with pricing set at $4,495 and a current pre-order offer at $3,825 ahead of February 2027 deliveries. If you want a closer look or to lock one in, head over to the REC Watches website.