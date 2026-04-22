Down Under Mustang Dark Horse Gets A Racy Special Edition

In Australia, the Mustang Dark Horse picked up a racing attitude from a Ford collaboration with a noted Supercars race shop that resulted in a limited run of special editions. That shop is Triple Eight Race Engineering, and the fruit of that collab is the Mustang Dark Horse with T8-Spec pack — an Aussie performance package that sharpens Ford’s track-capable pony with targeted aerodynamic, appearance, and handling upgrades, which are quite similar to what’s offered in the Handling Package stateside.

At its core, the package retains the standard Ford Mustang Dark Horse powertrain: a 5.0-liter V8 producing 350 kW (469 horsepower) at 7,250 rpm and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft of torque) at 4,850 rpm, paired with a six-speed TREMEC manual transmission with rev matching. The changes here are not about more output, but about how the car delivers and manages it on track.

Finished in exclusive Avalanche Prestige paint, the Ford x Triple Eight Race Engineering T8-Spec Dark Horse gains a track-ready front splitter that visually lowers the car and works in conjunction with the factory Dark Horse grille and lighting. The result is a more aggressive stance that belies this collaboration’s on-track intentions. (Photo Credit: Ford Australia)

Chassis tuning is where Triple Eight’s influence takes hold. The T8-Spec pack introduces updated front dampers with a MagneRide calibration, adjustable strut top mounts, stiffer springs at all four corners, a stiffer rear anti-roll bar, and a reduced-travel steering rack. These upgrades are targeted to deliver tighter body control, sharper steering response, and improved consistency under load.

To maximize the sharper handling, Triple Eight also enhanced the Dark Horse’s grip and aerodynamics. The car rides on 19-inch alloy wheels fitted with Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS rubber, while an updated front aero splitter is supplied for post-title installation and track use. At the rear, a performance spoiler with a Grabber Blue-accented Gurney flap adds both design flair and downforce function.

The T8-Spec Dark Horse’s rear spoiler wears a Grabber Blue-accented Gurney flap, tying into the Triple Eight branding while adding a functional aerodynamic element. The wider stance from the 19-inch wheels and Trofeo RS tyres reinforces its track-ready intent. (Photo Credit: Ford Australia)

Visually, the T8-Spec stands out thanks to an exclusive Avalanche paint and Triple Eight Racing Engineering badging. The Dark Horse Appearance Pack adds Notorious Blue Brembo brake calipers, a black roof, and updated hood decals that incorporate Grabber Blue Triple Eight graphics.

Inside, the focus remains functional. Recaro seats anchor the driver, while Triple Eight branding appears on the scuff plates, a bespoke manual shift knob, and a unique serialized build plate.

Triple Eight’s influence is most visible in the details, including the Grabber Blue bonnet graphics, exterior badging, a branded shift knob, and a serialized build plate on the dash. (Photo Credit: Ford Australia)

This collab delivers a Dark Horse that leans more heavily into the car’s innate track focus without shedding its factory personality. With availability limited, interested Aussie buyers can track one down via their local Ford dealers.