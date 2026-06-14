Upgrading a high-revving Coyote engine requires serious lubrication, especially if you want to keep the internal components alive. Pushing a modern Ford 5.0-liter motor past its factory redline demands a high-volume oil pump to ensure you prevent catastrophic bearing failure during heavy abuse. When gearheads throw forced induction or aggressive camshafts at their combos, the stock oiling system can struggle under the extreme stress. Fixing that weak point guarantees the engine survives brutal track days, hot laps, and dyno pulls.

Delivering adequate fluid to the top end takes priority, making upgraded pumps mandatory for these dual-overhead-cam powerplants. Melling Engine Parts engineered this rotary unit to flow massive amounts of fluid, straight out of the box. It also delivers 20 percent increased oil flow to critical engine components for enhanced lubrication and cooling under all driving conditions. Arriving with a 110 psi high-pressure spring already installed, the system easily maintains an optimal 5 extra psi over factory numbers. However, if builders want standard pressure, they can quickly swap to the included 95-psi optional spring.

Surviving extreme RPM requires heavy-duty construction, so engineers chose a cast aluminum rotary design for maximum durability. Wrapping the internal gears in a hardcoat-anodized aluminum housing provides a massive strength advantage, protecting the unit from intense vibrations. By pairing that rigid high-volume oil pump body with a manganese-phosphate-coated cast iron cover, Melling eliminates internal wear completely. These precision-machined components guarantee worry-free performance, giving drivers total confidence when the motor is screaming at redline.

This kit drops perfectly into ’11 -’17 Mustang and F-150 models equipped with the 5.0-liter Coyote V8. Buyers also receive a thick, 1-inch diameter bolt-on pickup tube assembly, along with all the necessary gaskets. For all the details on this pump, visit the Melling website.