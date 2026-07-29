Professional Fun-haver, Vaughn Gittin Jr., built his reputation sliding Mustangs sideways, but his off-road résumé runs just as deep. From Ultra4 competition to years spent developing vehicles for punishing desert environments, he understands what separates a capable off-roader from one that simply looks ready for adventure.

That background, combined with RTR Vehicles’ reputation for delivering OE-quality upgrades for Ford performance vehicles, is what makes the 2025 RTR Bronco ROVR particularly interesting. Rather than reinvent the Bronco, RTR focused on refining it, building on the strengths of Ford’s already capable Sasquatch package to create a machine better suited for long-distance exploration and life far beyond the pavement.

The RTR Vehicles signature grille treatment, wider bumper end caps, and PROJECT X HP.70 auxiliary lights give the 2025 RTR Bronco ROVR an unmistakable look, but every component serves a purpose once the pavement ends. The front-end upgrades improve trail visibility and protection while maintaining the OE-plus approach that defines RTR’s Ford-based builds.

Developed with input from Gittin, Ultra4 champion Loren Healy, RTR’s engineering team in Concord, North Carolina, and the company’s off-road development facility in New Mexico, the ROVR combines upgraded suspension, increased cargo capability, integrated recovery solutions, and thoughtful protection upgrades into a package that feels more factory engineered than aftermarket assembled.

“Our mission is to elevate Bronco through RTR’s unique brand of personalization and performance to instill confidence in our customers and bring them into the RTR culture of fun and challenge them to explore further into the wild,” Vaughn Gittin Jr., Founder and President of RTR Vehicles, said.

Formidable Foundation

The foundation is a four-door Bronco Badlands equipped with Ford’s Sasquatch Package and powered by the familiar twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. Output remains unchanged at 315 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque on regular fuel, or 330 horsepower and 415 lb-ft when fed premium fuel. Power flows through Ford’s 10R60 10-speed automatic transmission and Advanced 4×4 system with a 3.06:1 low-range transfer case that delivers a 67.8:1 crawl ratio.

Leaving the drivetrain alone was intentional. The goal was not to build a Bronco Raptor competitor or chase dyno numbers. Instead, RTR focused on improving the Bronco’s ability to carry gear farther into remote areas while maintaining the reliability, serviceability, and drivability owners expect from a factory-based package.

That philosophy extends beyond the vehicle itself. When purchased through an authorized RTR Ford dealer, the Bronco retains its factory Ford warranty coverage, while RTR backs its components with a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty of its own.

The optional Fox Performance Elite Suspension Package is the heart of the ROVR’s capability upgrade. Fox 2.5 Performance Elite shocks work with billet aluminum upper control arms, an adjustable rear track bar, revised suspension geometry, and 37-inch Nitto Recon Grappler tires to increase clearance, traction, and control without sacrificing the Bronco’s everyday drivability.

While the standard ROVR package dramatically changes the Bronco’s utility and appearance, the optional Fox Performance Elite Suspension Package is what transforms it from a capable trail rig into something much more serious.

“People really need to check the box for the Fox package. It takes ROVR to a whole new level and maxes its off-road capabilities for more grip on the rocks and a ton more traction on sand and trails to fully bring the ROVR experience to life,” Gittin said.

The package adds Fox 2.5 Performance Elite shocks, billet aluminum upper control arms, an adjustable rear track bar, a high-clearance front suspension system, and 37×12.50R17 Nitto Recon Grappler tires wrapped around RTR’s 17×9-inch Evo 6 wheels. More importantly, RTR revised the suspension geometry to maintain predictable on-road manners while dramatically increasing capability off pavement.

Impressive Specs

The resulting numbers are impressive. Ground clearance grows to 15.5 inches, approach angle improves to 50.3 degrees, breakover angle increases to 36.1 degrees, and departure angle rises to 43.2 degrees. Water-fording capability stretches to 37.3 inches, placing the ROVR among the most capable production-based Broncos currently available.

However, the biggest surprise isn’t measured with a tape measure or found on a spec sheet. According to those who drove the vehicle during development and testing, the Fox dampers absorb washboard roads, broken pavement, and high-speed dirt with remarkable composure. The larger tires don’t overwhelm the chassis, steering response remains predictable, and the Bronco retains the approachable road manners that make it easy to live with day to day.

The rear of the ROVR demonstrates how RTR considered the entire vehicle as a system. A reinforced spare tire carrier, adjustable tailgate stop, heavy-duty bumper, and integrated recovery points allow the Bronco to handle the additional weight and leverage of its larger tires while improving durability when trails become challenging.

For a vehicle riding on 37-inch tires and carrying this much additional equipment, that balance may be the most impressive engineering accomplishment of the entire package.

That same philosophy extends to what many consider the centerpiece of the build. Rather than treating the roof rack as another accessory to bolt on after the fact, RTR engineered it as an integral part of the ROVR’s mission as a long-distance adventure vehicle.

Functional Upgrades

The expedition rack is built from heavy-duty 1/8-inch tubular steel and uses adjustable 30mm x 60mm aluminum T-slot crossbars capable of supporting up to 800 pounds while adding only 3.63 inches to the Bronco’s overall height. Even more impressive, the rack mounts using factory attachment points and remain compatible with both hardtop and soft-top Broncos.

Large MOLLE side panels provide mounting locations for recovery gear, fuel containers, tools, and camping equipment, while five PROJECT X FF.70 driving lights integrated into the leading edge of the rack deliver roughly 19,000 lumens of illumination through the Bronco’s factory upfitter switches.

RTR Vehicles driver, Loren Healy, describes the ROVR’s roof rack as the “Swiss Army Knife” of the package, and it is easy to see why. Constructed from 1/8-inch tubular steel with adjustable aluminum T-slot crossbars, the system supports up to 800 pounds of gear while remaining compatible with factory hardtops and soft tops. Integrated MOLLE panels provide mounting locations for recovery equipment, tools, fuel storage, and camping supplies.

“ROVR’s roof rack is the Swiss Army Knife of flexibility. It’s the signature part of ROVR that enables owners to challenge themselves without the vehicle getting in the way,” Loren Healy, RTR Vehicles driver, said.

Protection upgrades continue around the rest of the vehicle. Heavy-gauge steel rock sliders shield the rocker panels while doubling as steps, and their integrated seven-inch rear kick-outs make it easier to access roof-mounted cargo. A heavy-duty rear bumper improves departure angle while integrating D-ring recovery points and a removable license plate bracket for trail use.

Swagger To Spare

An upgraded spare tire carrier and adjustable tailgate stop help support the added weight of the larger spare without overstressing the factory tailgate hinges, while the additional recovery hardware gives owners the confidence to explore farther from pavement.

Up front, RTR adds its signature grille treatment, wider bumper end caps for additional protection, and PROJECT X HP.70 auxiliary lamps mounted to a modular center bar. A high-clearance exhaust system rounds out the package while giving the twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 a more aggressive soundtrack.

The ROVR also takes a different approach visually than many modern overlanding builds. Instead of leaning into military styling or borrowing heavily from trophy trucks, RTR’s designers looked to humanity’s history of exploration for inspiration.

The hood graphics reference the Mars Pathfinder landing site at Ares Vallis. Apollo 12 mission maps and crater topography appear on the driver side and tailgate, while the passenger side pays tribute to NASA’s Opportunity rover, which famously exceeded its planned mission duration by more than 57 times.

Legendary Finish

The media vehicle shown throughout the launch coverage wore RTR’s Mystichrome finish, a color that instantly recalls the legendary 2004 SVT Cobra while looking surprisingly natural on the Bronco’s squared-off sheet metal. It is an unexpected nod to Ford’s performance history that Blue Oval enthusiasts will immediately appreciate.

The standard RTR Bronco ROVR package carries an MSRP of $26,595 beyond the donor Bronco, while the Fox suspension package adds another $7,695. The heavily optioned media vehicle tested by journalists carried a final sticker of $111,295.

That places the ROVR firmly in premium territory, but replicating this level of engineering integration, fit-and-finish, warranty support, and dealer-backed installation through the aftermarket would be difficult and likely more expensive once labor and compatibility issues enter the equation.

Instead of traditional off-road themes, the ROVR’s graphics package celebrates exploration. References to the Mars Pathfinder landing site, Apollo 12 mission maps, crater topography, and NASA’s Opportunity rover connect the Bronco’s adventure mission to some of humanity’s most ambitious journeys. The optional Mystichrome finish adds a subtle Ford performance connection by recalling the paint offered on the legendary 2004 SVT Cobra, a.k.a. The Terminator.

The Bronco aftermarket isn’t short on available parts. What it lacks are complete systems that improve the entire vehicle rather than simply adding accessories.

That might be the biggest takeaway from the ROVR. Instead of asking how many components could be bolted onto a Bronco, Gittin, Healy, and the RTR team focused on how every component could work together to create a more capable, more functional, and more confidence-inspiring adventure vehicle.

For enthusiasts who want a Bronco that can handle a daily commute, a weekend trail run, and extended exploration beyond the pavement, the RTR Bronco ROVR makes a compelling case. It does not replace the Bronco Raptor’s desert focus or turn the Bronco into a dedicated rock crawler. Instead, it delivers a balanced package built around a simple idea: improving an already capable Ford platform without losing what made it great in the first place.