ProCharger’s TwinTube Intercooler Upgrade Enhances S650 Kits

Mustang owners are rarely satisfied with the out-of-the-box performance of their pony cars. The same could be said of ProCharger, which continues to enhance the performance of its 2024-and-newer Mustang GT/Dark Horse centrifugal supercharger systems. The company’s latest upgrade is an efficient new intercooler design with a turbo-style twin-pipe design, which supplants the company’s original Y-pipe design on the higher-output kits.

For owners chasing bigger power numbers, moving more air is only part of the equation. Keeping that compressed air cool is just as important, which is why ProCharger reworked the charge-air side of its higher-output S650 systems. The new high-flow TwinTube layout debuts on the Stage 2 and Stage 3 kits, pairing revised charge plumbing with an intercooler core that’s 120 cubic inches larger than before.

ProCharger’s new TwinTube upgrade revises the charge plumbing on its Stage 2 and Stage 3 S650 Mustang supercharger systems while increasing intercooler capacity by 120 cubic inches. The larger air-to-air intercooler is designed to improve airflow and cooling for higher-horsepower applications. (Photo Credit: ProCharger)

The updated package is designed to improve airflow while increasing cooling capacity, and it also adds new aluminum ProCharger badging under the hood.

Getting there required far more than simply dropping in a larger intercooler core, as the company’s engineering team evaluated a multitude of intercooler designs before settling on the final combination.

Test Bred

“When ProCharger made the first S650 years ago and debuted it at SEMA, it became the industry standard with its ‘Y’ tube feeding the twin throttle bodies, and has powered countless 800-1,200-plus (horsepower) cars since,” Erik Radzins, Director of Communications and Calibrations at ProCharger, said on social media. “But the boost junkies here in the KC office asked the question, ‘Could something already great become epic?’ After testing literally two truck beds full of intercooler cores, the answer became ‘YES.’”

While the TwinTube system headlines the latest update, the original Y-tube package isn’t going anywhere. Instead, ProCharger revamped its S650 lineup to leverage the new upgrade. Stage 1 retains the proven Y-tube layout with a six-rib drive, Stage 2 upgrades to the new TwinTube design while keeping the six-rib drive, and Stage 3 combines the TwinTube plumbing with a dedicated eight-rib drive for combinations destined to make even more power.

Extensive development included testing numerous intercooler core designs before engineers finalized the production-ready TwinTube package. The refreshed lineup also introduces aluminum ProCharger engine-bay badging while retaining the original Y-tube design as the Stage 1 offering. (Photo Credit: ProCharger)

“The ‘Y’ tube is still going to be offered, cause it’s still a kick-butt kit,” Radzins added. “Unless you are going to be building the motor or wanting 1,200-plus horsepower, the Stage 1 or Stage 2 is more than enough for 99.65 percent of the folks out there.”

For enthusiasts shopping for a centrifugal supercharger system for a 2024-and-newer Mustang GT or Dark Horse, the enhanced lineup is capable of supporting significantly more output. To learn more about the Stage 1, Stage 2, and Stage 3 systems and the new TwinTube upgrade, visit the ProCharger website for more details.