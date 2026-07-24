The last thing on your mind when you see one in the rear-view mirror is how good it looks, but the Florida Highway Patrol’s cruiser won the title of “Best Looking Cruiser” for the fourth year in a row. That is an impressive run, and you’d have to think the recent wins can be credited, in part, to those distinctive modern Mustang bodylines beneath its distinctive livery.

The Florida Highway Patrol’s S650 Mustang cruiser once again captured the attention of voters in the American Association of State Troopers’ 13th Annual National “Best Looking Cruiser” competition. After Michigan State Police held the lead for much of the contest, Florida surged during the final weekend of voting to secure the championship with 52,249 votes when the voting ended on July 13, 2026, earning the agency its fourth consecutive victory.

The Florida Highway Patrol’s S650 Mustang cruiser combines the latest Mustang’s lines with the agency’s iconic black-and-tan graphics. The meeting of these designs helped earn Florida its fourth consecutive Best Looking Cruiser title. (Photo Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

The competition has become an annual showcase of some of the most recognizable law enforcement vehicles across the country, bringing together state agencies and supporters for a little friendly rivalry. This year, Michigan finished second with 37,654 votes, while the Georgia Department of Public Safety rounded out the top three with 34,933 votes.

The American Association of State Troopers highlighted Florida’s late push in the competition, crediting the Florida Highway Patrol’s Communications Office and its supporters for helping the agency overcome Michigan’s early advantage.

Last-Minute Charge

“Well, it must be hunting season in Florida because they managed to shoot down the Blue Goose!” the American Association of State Troopers wrote in announcing the win. “Michigan held the lead for nearly the entire contest, but the powerhouse that is the Florida Highway Patrol’s Communications Office pulled out all the stops during the final weekend of voting.”

The victory means the Florida Highway Patrol cruiser will be featured on the cover of the American Association of State Troopers’ America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2027 Wall Calendar. Calendar sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

The S650 Mustang’s fastback profile and signature tri-bar taillights remain instantly recognizable from behind. Paired with Florida Highway Patrol markings, the modern Mustang silhouette creates a special law enforcement vehicle that carries a look that’s synonymous with FHP Mustang cruisers since the Fox-platform era. (Photo Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

The S650 Mustang makes a natural fit for a competition focused on visual appeal. Its low-slung profile, wide stance, sculpted hood, signature LED lighting, and fastback roofline give the patrol vehicle a distinctive presence before the Florida Highway Patrol’s black-and-tan graphics are even applied. While the cruiser serves a serious purpose on Florida roads, the modern Mustang styling adds a dose of performance heritage to the familiar law enforcement package.

“The Florida Highway Patrol is proud to have earned the American Association of State Troopers’ Best Looking Cruiser title for a historic fourth year in a row!” the Florida Highway Patrol said on social media in reaction to the win. “We couldn’t be more grateful for everyone — Floridians, law enforcement partners, public officials, and FHP fans — who showed their support for Florida State Troopers — whether you voted, shared, reposted, or cheered us on.”