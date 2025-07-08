Marked Florida Highway Patrol Mustangs Are On The Road Again

steveturner
By Steve Turner July 08, 2025

Back in the day, law enforcement needed a pursuit vehicle that could reel in the speeding sports cars of the day, so it turned to Ford for a Special Service Package-optioned Fox Mustang powered by the storied 5.0-liter V-8. In the Sunshine State, those cars were prevalent and wore the Florida Highway Patrol’s signature black-and-tan livery and lived by the slogan, ”This Ford chases Porsches for a living…”

For the first time since the mid-’90s, the marked Mustang is back and it’s better than ever! — Florida Highway Patrol

Recently, the agency showed off State Trooper S650 Mustang GTs wearing that signature livery, which gave pony car fans all the retro feels.

There hasn’t been a Florida Highway Patrol marked patrol car since the ’90s, and as part of its campaign to win the title of Best Looking Cruiser, the agency recently shared images of black-and-tan S650 Mustang GTs. (Photo Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

“We may have forgotten to mention…” the Florida Highway Patrol said via social media. “There’s something new (but also familiar) patrolling Florida’s roads. For the first time since the mid-’90s, the marked Mustang is back and it’s better than ever! These patrol vehicles are workhorses in every sense of the word.”

If you were around in the Fox era, the Special Service Mustangs were the bane of speeders from 1982-1993, with the ’87-’93 models being the most prevalent. Eventually, those cars went to auction and became race cars and projects that extended the SSP Mustang legacy.

The agency shared these images because the highway patrols from all 50 states are competing for the Best Looking Cruiser, and the FHP thought the Mustangs might give them an edge over its recently viral Corvette patrol car. Several states have Mustang cruisers, and you can pick your favorite Ford by participating in the survey here.

Florida Highway Patrol Ford Mustang State Trooper Cruiser

steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Marked Florida Highway Patrol Mustangs Are On The Road Again

News

Marked Florida Highway Patrol Mustangs Are On The Road Again

SPE Makes It Easier To Drift Your S650 With Its Hoon Handle

Brakes & Suspension

SPE Makes It Easier To Drift Your S650 With Its Hoon Handle

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading